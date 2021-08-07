Surprise! This is not another overpriced breakfast
What you need to know:
Every bite had skill and quality baked into it
Breakfast is a huge deal in my family. We go all out on Sundays and birthdays with a Full English breakfast and French pastry dessert. Yes, we do a breakfast dessert. Sometimes we even have breakfast for dinner.
With the eating so good at home, I don’t tend to eat breakfast outside except for the family’s annual pilgrimage to the Jiko Restaurant at Tribe Hotel for their all you can eat Christmas brunch. So, while browsing for breakfast places I was shocked at the prices. Breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day yet I was seeing omelets the price of burgers.
It was with ambivalence that I walked into Le Grenier a Pain, ‘the real French bakery’, offering breakfast, brunch and high tea in Riverside and Gigiri. I pass by the Riverside location on my Thursday morning walk and the warm scent of baking bread is always a welcome interruption to the exhaust fumes of the weekday traffic. On Saturday mornings, there isn’t much traffic so I decided to sit out on the terrace.
The restaurant is beautiful and spacious, warm and inviting. Part of Le Grenier’s Covid-19 protocols is self-service so customers go up to the counter to place and pay for their orders. It is also where the pastry display is with rows of golden-brown pastries seducing you into spending more money.
I ordered the Quiche Lorraine and an Apricot Danish pastry. If I was going to spend Sh1,000 on breakfast it had better be something I can’t make at home. I was worried about the quiche, though. The ones in the display looked congealed and dry and unappetizing and hopefully this wasn’t the one I was to be served. However, the time between when the order was placed and when it was served was long enough to convince me it wasn’t just heated up in a microwave. Of course, they could have just heated it up in their state-of the-art ovens but either way the first taste was enough to justify the price for me.
French cooking can be very rich with cream and cheese and butter and lard, and if handled incorrectly can turn into a greasy mess. The quiche Lorraine was simply wonderful - the bacon and cheese were like a sublime cello/violin duet.
The Apricot Danish was supremely delicious. The texture and taste just worked beautifully – the crunchy crust, the smooth cream cheese, and the sweet apricot. It looked like an egg yolk on cheesy bread but if ever there was a justification of a breakfast dessert, the Apricot Danish would be the winning argument.
I was ready to hate on my breakfast at Le Grenier a Pain, to confirm that I was paying for the rent more than the food but I was wrong. Every bite had skill and quality baked into it.