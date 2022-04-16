Surprise, this café is served by hearing-impaired wait staff

I heard about Pallet Cafe back when it opened in 2019, but it’s taken me some time to check out their initial outlet in Lavington because it’s a little out of my way. I had heard that all the staff were hearing-impaired, and thought it was a really lovely initiative that, as they describe it, ‘promotes the training and employment of the disabled in Nairobi’s foodservice industry. I had a friend, a fellow journalist, visiting from Nigeria, and as the cafe was close to her Airbnb, it ended up being the best spot for a meetup.





As soon as I walked in, I fell in love with the ambience. This cafe is nestled in a really green garden with towering trees creating its own cool micro-climate, and given how hot it was in Nairobi at the time, the ambience offered much-needed respite. The seats and tables I spotted were all wooden and rustic outdoor-style furniture, and there was even a plant nursery wall on one end. My friend gushed about how “cute” these gerbil looking type animals in a wooden shed at the back were. How anyone can ever look at rodents with any other type of emotion other than fear and loathing is beyond me.





The service was really fast, as menus were promptly placed before us. I was instantly drawn to the smoothies which were about Sh500. Then as our waitress started walking toward our table, I had a fleeting moment of panic as though I was about to do a presentation in front of a class. I didn’t know any sign language. How would this go?





It turned out to be much more seamless than I had imagined. I asked for a smoothie and she gestured something which I couldn’t make out, so she very quickly scribbled on a notepad that there was an issue with the blender. I couldn’t find pancakes on the menu, and surely a cafe like this had pancakes, so I scribbled ‘pancakes?’ on the notepad, and she quickly flipped over to the page and I made my order. I got sparkling water and a pineapple mint juice too.



