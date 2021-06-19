Stress can cause weight gain, and here’s what to do about it

A few months ago, 35 year-old Vicky came to see me in a bid to lose weight. Although Vicky weighed 78 kg, she ate surprisingly little - just tea and coffee throughout the day and the usual meat, ugali, sukuma in the evening. She didn’t have kids and her thyroid function appeared normal (both potential factors in weight gain).





So what was going on?





Well here I’d like to turn your attention to a study published in the journal Obesity, which found that certain obese women were likely to experience rapid weight gain after a stressful event (without eating more) – and it was all to do with the stress hormone cortisol.





I guess you could say that cortisol was doing its job, because we haven’t evolved much since cave times - a time when the only kind of stress our brain were trained to recognise is something like a lion creeping up on us.





The release of hormones that follows is to prepare the body to either defend itself or flee (“fight or flight”): your heart and breathing rates quicken to allow oxygenated blood to get to the areas they’re required, your muscles become tense ready for action, you sweat to keep yourself cool, and your blood becomes more likely to clot in case you sustain an injury. There’s simply no time to eat, and this is where cortisol comes in: it causes your body to hang onto the calories you’ve consumed.





While this is fine in the short run, long-term stress (and thus cortisol release) isn’t going to do you much good. As well as the additional weight you’ll be carrying around, it’ll adversely affect your immune system, your bones, your muscles, sleep and cognitive function. You see, when your body’s running in survival mode, there’s no time for rest and repair.





So let’s get back to Vicky. What was she doing that was pushing her body into stress mode? Not eating during the day and flooding her body with stimulants. The caffeine found in tea and coffee increase levels of cortisol and adrenalin (another stress hormone) so that her body was constantly on high alert.





The minute Vicky started to destress a little, and support her body with the regular light meals (you know the drill: colourful fresh vegetables, wholegrains, meat, fish etc.), suitable snacks (fruit, nuts, seeds) and plenty of fluids (more water, less tea and coffee), it wasn’t long before her body started behaving as it should. Just two months later, Vicky weighed 73 kg – a trend that appears to be continuing.





