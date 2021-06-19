Stress can cause weight gain, and here’s what to do about it

Stress has been linked to weight gain. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

  • A study published in the journal Obesity, which found that certain obese women were likely to experience rapid weight gain after a stressful event

A few months ago, 35 year-old Vicky came to see me in a bid to lose weight. Although Vicky weighed 78 kg, she ate surprisingly little - just tea and coffee throughout the day and the usual meat, ugali, sukuma in the evening. She didn’t have kids and her thyroid function appeared normal (both potential factors in weight gain).

