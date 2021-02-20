Starting my business at 22 was a headache, but I have kept the lessons

Ivynne Michelle Okoth, 24, the founder of Kairo, a lifestyle business that deals in women’s handbags as well as fashion and home decor. PHOTO|POOL

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • I went through moments of self-doubt when I looked at the statistics and considered the harsh realities of managing a start-up
  • It's partly the fear of being part of the failed statistics that kept me going since there is a sense of pride and emotional attachment to something you've created from scratch

Two years ago, when Ivynne was 22 and a fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, at the University of Nairobi, she founded her business, Kairo, using a capital of Sh50,000 from her savings.

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. The quest to identify Fela Kuti's successor: why it’s time to end it

  2. PRIME Trisha Khalid: Why I'm against ‘sponsored’ life

  3. PRIME Jaoko Oburu: I'm not just an Odinga

  4. PRIME Of friends who borrow cash and never pay back

  5. PRIME Relationships: Catch attention of the guy you’re attracted to

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.