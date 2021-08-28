Starting a second business saved me from financial ruin


Mary Njeri who runs two businesses at Nakuru CBD. She challenges other women to leave their comfort zones as homemakers and invest in businesses as well. Photo | Paul Kariuki 
 

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • 20 years ago, Mary Njeri began a printing and a publishing business armed with only a laptop and a printer
  • Technological innovations saw her adapting and readapting to stay relevant until a flood of similar businesses ate her market segment forcing her to rethink a business plan

20 years ago, Mary Njeri began a printing and a publishing business armed with only a laptop and a printer. The business grew within a short time, mostly driven by word of mouth from happy customers and her services were much sought after. 

