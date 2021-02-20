Spiralling horns and luscious pinks at Lake Bogoria

Lesser Flamingo at Lake Bogoria. PHOTO|RUPI MANGAT

By  Rupi Mangat

  • Faced with the dilemma of losing the greater kudu antelope that Bogoria was famous for, a few people banded together to form the Friends of Nature Bogoria

A pair of huge spiralling horns dart across the road as the night is swept away by dawn. It’s a Greater kudu, enormous with jaw-dropping spiralling horns. We scramble for our cameras expecting the magnificent antelope to run away into the bushes. Instead the Greater kudu begins to browse leisurely, moving deeper into the scrubland.

