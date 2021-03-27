My relationship with books

I’ve always loved being transported to different places through the pages of the books I read. Reading has been for me an avenue for discovering and experiencing the world.





The idea behind the book club?

To encourage more and more people to read our own stories, told by us and for us. We aim to provide a platform where lovers of literature can come together to discuss books, share their perspectives on the state of our continent, and engage in stimulating conversations around a range of socio-cultural issues.

I co- founded the book club in February 2018 with my friend Wendy Njoroge who is also a literary enthusiast and a marketer. The book club is an affiliate to our book store, Soma Nami.

Finding members was not that difficult and the best part is we keep growing and evolving. You’d be surprised at the number of readers who are always in search of a reading community they can join. By November 2020, we had a membership of 25 but are now looking to transition to a more accommodative space open to all readers – so hopefully we will grow to a book club of hundreds.





How does the book club run?

We have an obvious bias for African Literature and we amplify these voices in our book selections and events. Our goal is to showcase the diversity of African Literature and the universality of our experiences as Africans mirrored through the books we read.

Every month we pick a book from a different country in Africa, focusing on specific themes and engage in discussions through the month on our various social media platforms. We meet on the last Saturday of the month for a full on book discussion. In 2020 however, we had to move all our discussions online via zoom.





What are you currently reading?

We are reading The Girl with a Louding Voice by Abi Dare. The book follows a 14-year-old girl, Adunni who is exploited by adults in her life; as a daughter, wife, co-wife and later employee. While the book has a hopeful ending, it poses serious questions on the fate of children and especially girls who, mostly as a result of poverty or being orphaned are thrusted into the adult world with no protection or anywhere to turn to and the exploitation that they suffer at the hands of adults.



