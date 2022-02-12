Simply the best steak at Wilson Airport

It is not every day you find yourself having a full meal at the airport. In most cases, it is just a quick pastry biting with a cup of coffee or tea as you rush through the check-in desks to finalise your booking and board your flight.

So, I was pretty amazed to find this stunning hidden cafe at the Wilson Airport in the Skyward Express Building just past the Aero club. They say this is where your grind comes to halt. As I walked in, the aroma from the freshly brewed coffee filled the air giving the cafe a warm, calming, unique ambiance with a rustic and artsy feel.

Vanilla Milkshake. Photo | Pool

The interior design just screams artistic! From the wooden pallet seats with Orange-Maroon throw pillows, to the big yellow aircraft and blue passport painting on the wall. On the other side, they have black metallic chairs and mahogany tables facing the parking lot.

The lighting fixtures above the tables spread warm light across the room while the handwritten illustration at the counter about the different types of coffee, helps customers decide on their coffee preferences. There is always a thing with coffee lovers and books; The café has a tiny book shelf filled with books to entertain you as you wait for your order. I found this very interesting.

Their menu is simple with just three pages, making it easy to decide on what meal you want. Since it was about 12 noon, I went for the grilled sirloin steak served with French fries and garden salad for Sh1,050 with a Vanilla milkshake for Sh420. The milkshake was served in five minutes and it was as thick as I had requested while the meal took roughly 15 minutes. The steak was hands down, one of the best steaks I have had! It had three big pieces of juicy medium rare steak covered in mushroom sauce which was served with crispy, spotless fries on a bed of freshly chopped lettuce, capsicum and carrot.

Their service was efficient, the food was tasty, the price was good for the portions and the ambience was incredible. If you find yourself at Wilson Airport, this would be a great place to stop over and grab freshly brewed coffee, milkshakes, a meal on the go or a quick snack. Point to note is that they do not sell any alcoholic drinks.



