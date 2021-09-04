Simple and affordable breakfast in the heart of the city

Medallion Steakhouse Development House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi. Photo | Zawadi Manjane


By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • Medallion Steakhouse Development House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi offers pocket friendly simple breakfast

I do not like going to the CBD. At all. Especially not during rush hours, when I’m carrying a lot of things, and have to walk through the crowded streets. I however needed to pick up something from a friend who wanted me to meet them at the Railways bus terminus. I got there at the appointed time and stood around waiting for all of ten minutes while he profusely apologised for being caught up in traffic, so I decided to have breakfast. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.