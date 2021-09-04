Simple and affordable breakfast in the heart of the city

I do not like going to the CBD. At all. Especially not during rush hours, when I’m carrying a lot of things, and have to walk through the crowded streets. I however needed to pick up something from a friend who wanted me to meet them at the Railways bus terminus. I got there at the appointed time and stood around waiting for all of ten minutes while he profusely apologised for being caught up in traffic, so I decided to have breakfast.





On Moi Avenue, I was strolling and looking around at the signposts like I had just gotten into the city for the first time via the country bus station. I chose Medallion Steakhouse because it’s the first restaurant I saw thanks to the huge sign hanging above the sidewalk. It’s at Development house, right across from the entrance to Naivas Supermarket. The space was really clean and a waitress by the door showed me to a table overlooking the street through large glass windows, then handed me a breakfast menu. Prices range from Sh130 to Sh350. The menu is really simple: The British breakfast of liver, tea, toast and eggs is Sh200, though I couldn’t for the life of me figure out why they called it British when it wasn’t. The medallion bite, for Sh130, had tea, sausage and andazi (written in the singular just so you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into).





I ordered the mini breakfast with 2 scrambled eggs, bacon, toast (although the bread wasn’t toasted and they didn’t ask), a small glass of mango juice which was very good, and a cup of tea. A helping of blueband and strawberry jam was smeared on one edge of the plate. I wondered if the rationing was because people sit there and just lick the jam after the meal? Oh, and you have to pay before they bring your order, so go figure.





I found the prices to be cheap and the food to be very straightforward- don’t expect any brioche bun or cream cheese. Shortly after, my friend arrived and pretty much cleared the food on my behalf.





For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]