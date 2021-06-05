Signing in new artistes is not always fun and games

Lisa Ang’iro is an Artist and Repertoire Representative/manager (A&R Rep) who has worked with a number of celebrities; the likes of Avril, Koffi Olomide, Timmy Tdat, Pascal Tokodi, King Kaka to mention a few. PHOTO|POOL

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Lisa Ang’iro is an Artist and Repertoire Representative/manager (A&R Rep) who has worked with a number of celebrities; the likes of Avril, Koffi Olomide, Timmy Tdat, Pascal Tokodi, King Kaka to mention a few

A&R Reps are the people who find new artists and sign them to the label. It is not always fun and games as it seems. It takes a lot of work and dedication just like any other job. To succeed you need to put in work, maintain networks and be quick to offer solutions.

