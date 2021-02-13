Should you be expecting a girlfriend’s allowance?

The girlfriend's allowance is gaining popularity. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • The internet was ablaze – some surprised at the thought that people don’t get allowances, and some in shock that people do
  • Who are these people who get Bae allowances by the way? What do they get on Valentine’s Day, diamonds?

Instagram was in an uproar last week over girlfriend allowances.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.