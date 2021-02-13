Should you be expecting a girlfriend’s allowance?

Instagram was in an uproar last week over girlfriend allowances.

If you’re not in the know (or you receive an allowance anyway so you don’t need to name it), a girlfriend or wife allowance is a certain amount of money you receive from your partner regularly, like a salary. Sometimes it is to fund your lifestyle and sometimes it is just to ensure that you are comfortable. You are, after all, the woman in his life. You hold a special place there, and you hold a lot of things together. You’re his – what do they call it? – his peace. And no, this allowance doesn’t count if they always pay for dates or get you things in kind. We’re talking cold, hard, cash.

The internet was ablaze – some surprised at the thought that people don’t get allowances, and some in shock that people do. Personally, I’m not against the idea, for a couple of reasons. Historically, women largely do a great deal more labour in relationships than men. I’m ok with women being appreciated for it. Also, there’s the fact that men have decided that they must – must! - be providers, often to their detriment, and therefore here we are, going along with girlfriend allowances and performative celebrations of love. Get yours, sis.

Tomorrow is Valentine’s day, and as if on cue, many men will be deliver the goods aka flowers, chocolate, a dinner date or even a staycation. And contrary to what you may hear, research shows that men have higher expectations of females on the cupid day. Yeah, really.

My Valentine’s spot is currently unfilled, and I doubt flowers or an allowance of any kind will be coming my way.

Who are these people who get Bae allowances by the way? What do they get on Valentine’s Day, diamonds? Because surely, if he’s giving you an allowance, then Valentines Day is but another day to top his own record. Which is actually one of my main problems with Valentines Day. Sure, let’s be joyful about love and relationships, sharing bouquets that are apparently the only colour that can show eros. Let’s take our partners out to dinner, wine and dine them and reminisce on all the reasons we are together in the first place. But surely, let that not be the only day that we delight in our love.

You know what I mean? If you haven’t been doing anything on all the other days of the year, why must this one mark your personality transplant? And that’s why I use the word performative – not because everyone who wears red is faking it, but because the people who wait for a day to show their love, are indeed faking it.

Love in all its forms – even if Valentine’s Day itself ignores everything and everyone else – should be treasured. Friends can be Valentines too, and they’ll probably stick around longer than your current paramour. Give your bestie their flowers! And if you’re feeling particularly inspired, maybe your boyfriend or husband wants a fun Valentines gift too. It doesn’t always have to be one-sided.