Should I take Sh650,000 loan and build two rentals in Kitui?

My name is Marete. I have saved close to Sh100,000. I would like to get a loan of Sh650,000 to build two one-bedroom for rentals / Airbnb in Kitui County. The land on which I wish to construct is located 9km from Kitui Town CBD. There is a tarmac road from the land to the CBD. Electricity is available with neighbours already settled. I plan to charge rent of Sh10,000 per house, or even earn more with Airbnb. I am a member of a Sacco and wonder if this is a good idea and how I should go about it. Please help.





Dominic Karanja, a financial planning and investments consultant

Real estate investment is a long-term commitment that requires a lot of capital, and it takes time to recoup your investment. In the recent past, the cost of construction has gone up due to the high prices of construction materials.

I am convinced that Sh650,000 you have offered is not enough for the investment because according to Integrum Construction Project Managers Report, the average construction costs in Kenya this year range from Sh41,600 per square metre to Sh100,800 per square metre.

If we assume that you want to construct small one-bedroom houses of 50 square metres each and we take the lower cost of Sh41,600 per square metre, it will cost you a conservative estimate of about Sh2 million to construct a good one-bedroom house. Returns from rental houses usually range from 6 to 8 per cent and thus you should expect about Sh120,000 annual rental income from a Sh2 million loan house which is almost equal to the amount of rent you indicated that you expect of Sh10,000 per house per month. Since you are not the only one offering rental houses in that area you need to construct houses that are appealing to tenants.

Though you have not indicated the timeframe within which you would like to start the investment it’s important you consider the amount of time it will take you to accumulate the necessary capital. You need to consider investing Sh100,000 you are holding now in a Money Market Fund (MMF). The MMF will guarantee you some returns, your capital will be preserved, and you can grow your portfolio through regular savings in the MMF and the funds are easily accessible in case you need to withdraw. If you keep on saving money with MMF you will have accumulated savings that will assist you in starting your project.

You have not indicated how much savings you have accumulated in the SACCO and how much you are saving every month, however, SACCOs are a good source of development loans because they can advance you a loan amount that is three times your savings, but your income sources need to be enough to afford the monthly loan instalments. I would encourage you to continue saving with SACCO and always remember to capitalize on your SACCO dividends. We cannot estimate how much you can afford in monthly loan instalments since you have not indicated your current monthly income.

If your project is fully funded through a SACCO loan, then a loan of Sh4 million at an annual reducing balance interest rate of 12 percent payable in 72 months will attract a monthly instalment amount of Sh79,000 which is 4 times the anticipated rental income of Sh20,000. If you are not able to secure full financing for the project, you can consider using the incremental housing concept where you can start by constructing the core structure and then keep on adding more rooms in phases as you accumulate more resources.

Real estate investment is best suited for investors who prefer to invest for the long-term and who are willing to commit large amounts of capital. Remember there is an opportunity cost for investing in real estate and thus the returns from that investment should be higher than what you could be earning from other sources of passive income. If the returns from the real estate investment are lower than other passive investment options like the government securities you will need to defer the project, especially in your current situation where you need to borrow to finance.





