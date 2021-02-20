Should I take care of a child that was hidden from me?

Hello, am 36 years old soldier. I had been in a relationship with a certain lady let's call her Emma for two years, then we had some slight differences which made her stop talking to me and change her number. I then stayed for one year after which I met Jacky whom we started a relationship and decided to marry after eight months. We are blessed with twin sons and a daughter. Four years later, after we broke up with Emma, I recently met her in town with her son, and then crying, she told me "greet your son." I was shocked because the boy looks like my twin sons, apart from their age difference. She told me she was stressed when she fell pregnant and that's why she never told me about it. What should I do? I feel like I should take responsibility for educating her son but I fear this will affect my current marriage. What if my wife discovers? Help me.

