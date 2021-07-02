Should I really count on my fiancée to come back?

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • Tell her that you support her dreams but also for your peace of mind and overall sanity, you need to know what the future holds in relation to the distance.


  • She at least owes you that much so that you can adjust to whatever she has to say and, hopefully, you can mutually agree on the way forward.

I am engaged to a wonderful woman. We met and became friends and even introduced one another to our parents. We were intimate for some months before she left for overseas on work-related duties. The contract she got seems to be taking longer, and I don't know when she will be back. I now feel lonely, like I made the wrong decision. We often talk on online apps, video, and voice calls, but the gap is still huge. When I ask her when she will be back, she doesn't reply. I really love and miss her so much but I am worried. What should I do?
James, Nairobi Kenya

