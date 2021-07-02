Should I really count on my fiancée to come back?

I am engaged to a wonderful woman. We met and became friends and even introduced one another to our parents. We were intimate for some months before she left for overseas on work-related duties. The contract she got seems to be taking longer, and I don't know when she will be back. I now feel lonely, like I made the wrong decision. We often talk on online apps, video, and voice calls, but the gap is still huge. When I ask her when she will be back, she doesn't reply. I really love and miss her so much but I am worried. What should I do?

James, Nairobi Kenya

READERS’ ADVICE

I think both of you reached consensus before she traveled, and you have been communicating. Give her time to work and be patient. Make sure once she returns she will be your wife, not a girlfriend.

Cyrus Mutisya

From experience, I always thought it was worth the wait till he decided to marry overseas while I was here being all so patient. Weigh your options and let your conscience guide you. Cheers!

Leah Morrison, Nairobi

My friend, you have an alternative but you are too blind to see it. If she really had loved you, she could have requested you to accompany her. Stop putting too much heart into the matter.

Gachoki Jn, Eldoret

You shouldn’t be engaged to a “wonderful woman” who does not tell you when she will be back. If she values you, feels lonely like you and understands that the two of you are engaged then there is nothing she should hide from you. You will have to make a decision that will favour you. Terminating your relationship will be better than ending a whole marriage.

Juma Felix

EXPERT’S TAKE

You have described her as a wonderful woman and in turn she should have an equally wonderful, supportive partner who encourages her to live her dream. Unless she has indicated that your relationship is in troubled waters, you should be satisfied with your current communication. As much as you miss and love her, your relationship should be unconditional, where you stand by her and work out things regarding your future, where you both are able to fulfill your careers without the pressure to down play or sacrifice just to suit one person's wants and needs. Tell her that you support her dreams but also for your peace of mind and overall sanity, you need to know what the future holds in relation to the distance. She at least owes you that much so that you can adjust to whatever she has to say and, hopefully, you can mutually agree on the way forward.