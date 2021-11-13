Party revellers at  Jamaican reggae dancehall artiste Etana's Pamoja Festival concert on the 30 October at the Ngong Racecourse. Photo | Pool

Shots anyone? Kenyans are ready to party again, vaccinated or not

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The energy is back. The mood is sizzling and for a moment—for this night—the hardships, fear, and panic of the last almost two years are forgotten
  • The parties are back on. The curfews are now history and everyone is in a hurry to eclipse the past.


It's 9 pm on a Friday evening on a dimly lit road in Kilimani where the nightlife is slowly taking shape. The parking lot is full and Uber drivers are parked outside Galana Plaza anticipating a night of harvest when the deep-pocketed revelers in nearby clubs finally call it a day.

