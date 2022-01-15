She refuses to take a DNA test, yet wants me take care of the baby

By  Maurice Matheka

While in campus I casually dated a girl who was two years older. She would always nag "When will you take me to your parents?" I wasn’t ready so I didn’t answer. I later realised she would sneak into my phonebook and call my parents and relatives, which made me uncomfortable. The last two semesters to graduation, she communicated daily with at least four men; a policeman, a fellow student, a juakali artisan and I. Unfortunately, she got pregnant and claimed it was mine. I strongly doubted since I had been away on attachment and she had other men. I got stressed. She would even call my relatives informing them that their son had impregnated her and promising to go to our home anticipating marriage. One evening, my parents called informing me that the woman had actually arrived. She traced my roots with the help of our fellow student who is my neighbour. When I asked for DNA tests, she retorted that there’s no need to test since we love each other. Despite my earlier warning, she returned last December and slept at my home for two days. She claimed to have found a job in Nairobi and wanted to leave the child at my parents’. I got angry, travelled home and in full rage told them that she can’t leave the child with us without paternity proof. She was enraged.

