She lied about her age and having children, but I'm not ready to let go

I feel like I will be losing it all by breaking up with her. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • If you truly feel connected to her and she feels the same about you then nothing should stop you
  • The fact that you have grown to love the children should also be a reason for you to stay

Hello, I am at a crossroads of love. I met this girl in college about a year ago and we bonded well. Later on, when we were deeply in love, I came to learn that she is older than me by about six years and she has two kids. I have met the children and I have come to love them. The problem is my family, who are against our affair. I don't know what to do as I feel like I will be losing it all by breaking up with her. Please help me. Kevin

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.