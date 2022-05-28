She demands that I send her 30k per month for child upkeep, or I won’t see my baby

Q: In 2019 I took my girlfriend to my parents because I wanted to marry her. My parents loved her and I was given a go-ahead. In 2020 I lost my job while she was pregnant with my baby. In August of that year we parted since I couldn't sustain the lifestyle we had. She lost her job too. I however was sending her money for upkeep and her rent. When my baby was born I was there for her and took care of everything including the huge hospital bill. She got her job back and luckily I got another job but not as good as the previous one. I still support her and send her money. She came back to me though we are still not living together. Now, my issue is my pay minus deductions come to about Sh65,000; I have been sending her Sh30,000 monthly since she demanded it, but it is not sustainable. I have my own bills and a loan to service, plus I need to put something for a rainy day while building my baby's future. She broke up with me because I could not afford to take her out as often as she wanted. Now I am in a fix because she says if I don't send her minimum Sh30,000 every month, she won't allow me access to my baby. I love my baby so much; I think about her every day. I always wanted to have a complete family and raise my kids the right way. But it seems it won't happen. What should I do? Am straining financially and miss my baby.