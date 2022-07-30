She cheated on me, says she is sorry, and wants to get back together

Q: I have been dating my girlfriend for the last six months. I had earlier requested that we visit our parents but she said it was a bit too early. Recently she admitted that she cheated on me one time with an old friend of hers. She begged me to take her back. She explained to me that things just happened. She said she is human and I should forgive her. I broke things off immediately, but we kept on talking and she has been asking me to take her back and give the relationship another shot. I am confused.

A: Thank you for your question. Going through your letter, one really wonders whether yours is a serious relationship that you really want in your life. This union is now six months, your girlfriend is already cheating on you and she is coming up with excuses. It looks like you want to believe that this was her one moment of infidelity. But how? The truth is she will continue seeing other guys; feel the intoxication of flattery, and will be tempted to cheat on you again. She is just a human; she claims but unfortunately, humans tend to change their behaviour only when necessary. You had initially requested that you visit your parents and claimed that it was too early to commit. This is an indicator that she was not fully invested in the relationship. After some time, she slept with another man. Kindly wake up to the truth that your girl is having another life; apart from you, she is intimate with another. Your girl has noted that you have a weakness for her and that’s why she came up with excuses. You seem to be confused and she is using this against you. You must decide whether this is the woman you really want. I suggest you self-evaluate and realise that you are an amazing guy who deserves to be in a faithful relationship. This will enable you to get out of this relationship. Feel the pain, mourn it and look for a way to move on. Work on your self-esteem and eventually you will get a great girl who will love you the best way. Wishing you success.