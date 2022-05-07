I do a quiz every month, with different themes. Sometimes it’s religion, sometimes history. One month this year, I decided to do Sex.

Or more specifically, Sex Ed, i.e. Sexual Education. Which is woefully lacking in our schools and in our beds, if reviews are anything to go by. One of the rounds (no pun intended) had visuals on the question sheet. There were images, and the participating teams had to name what they could see.

Because I enjoy watching people suffer, I put a picture of the clitoris. Ironically, a lot of women also don’t know what a clitoris really looks like. Fun fact: It’s not just the nob that’s visible at the beginning of the labia (that’s lips, to you, the ones that SisQó was talking about in Got to Get It). The clitoris mimics the penis in that there is a longer extension of it, but into the female body instead of an outward shaft. Though they both have nerve endings, the clitoris has about 8,000, and is the only organ created solely for female pleasure.

Now if only men could find it. I was laughing as I walked around the tables of quiz attendees, checking who got it right and who got it wrong. On paper, the whole diagram of a clitoris almost looks like a creature from space (I guess to produce the supernatural pleasure it was created for) with bulbous arms. But at least they got some form of education, that day.

And that’s the thing – sexual education is not a dirty word, or at least, it shouldn’t be. Our society has a tendency to act as if no one is having sex at any time – and yet we have a 70 percent youth population. Where do people think those babies are coming from? Not not having sex, obviously.

Not to say sex education is only about how to make babies. There’s so much to learn and discuss – such as what type of contraception works for you, what to do if you go to the hospital, what to look for in terms of secretions that are ‘normal’ and ‘abnormal’ – even the basic format of what exactly sex is, and how to do it healthily. There’s a misconception about how getting sexual education will lead to more people having sex – this is a error because people are doing it anyway, and wouldn’t we rather they do it in a safe manner?

Don’t even get me started on the orgasm gap. As demonstrated form my quiz, if you can’t find the clitoris, I don’t have a lot of faith in the fact that you know what you’re doing on the other body parts. And that’s why there’s such a huge gap in the first place. There are tribes in Kenya that are fortunate enough to have their aunties and older sisters teach them the facts of life before they get to this stage of it – at every bridal shower, there’s a woman stressing that you should give even if you don’t feel like it, which sounds tiring. But who’s teaching the men how to please a woman?

Sex is something to be enjoyed, treasured, and hopefully, done well. The fundamental tenets of foreplay and communication are not being studied nearly enough. I think people should start having sex as if they’re taking an exam. They should be given anatomy models and asked to name them, especially in the identification of key erogenous zones – neck! Ear! Et al. They should learn safe words and understand how to communicate and ask for consent – may I touch you there? What do you like? Then after the act, everyone should get a score, during the post-match analysis, which shows what was done correctly and where things can be improved. Since Kenyans take exams and cramming so seriously, I think we would excel at this. They can call it KCSE and change what the S stands for…



