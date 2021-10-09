Searching for the real queens of Shaba

A ealk along Ewaso Nyiro at Sarova Shaba. Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • Built around the underground springs that gurgle through the doum-palm gardens, it was one of Joy Adamson’s camps, she of the ‘Born Free’ fame
  • Having successfully raised Elsa, the orphaned lioness and Pippa the cheetah and returning them to the wild

We’re on the return from Loiyangalani on Turkana’s south-eastern tip and on day seven with two nights in the comfort of Sarova Shaba. The drought in Kenya’s northern drylands is biting. There’s little water in the Ewaso Nyiro, the river that is akin to the Nile for the Egyptians.

