Schedule regular dates to discuss  your relationship 

By  Pauline Kairu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Gachutha says that the occasional meetings help individual partners off-load concerns crouching on the mental bandwidth, and help bring closure to any unanswered questions or resolve any misgivings.


  • “If managed right, couples can use the time to figure out how to resolve problems and minimise them in the future, before they become mountains. This can stop a marriage from losing its luster," she says. 

Most couples go out on dates mostly to just unwind and have fun away from the kids. But how about dedicating time to talking specifically about your relationship? What’s working and what’s not?

