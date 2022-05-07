Scaling rocks and honey in Makindu

The day is ours to explore the countryside around Makindu, the halfway town between Mombasa and Nairobi. The roadside town is famous for its century-old Sikh temple, going by the same name – Makindu – established by the early Sikhs working on the Uganda Railway.

The morning is clear under a soft blue sky. We take the road least traveled, an earth track a few minutes from the Sikh gurdwara (house of God) towards the first hill – I was once told it is the mountain of the white goats. The rich-red road sandwiched between the Kamba homesteads, slow-growing Commiphora bushes and scattered baobabs reveal a huge rocky patch.

“That looks like a good one to climb,” says the nephew, Galib.

Leaving the car by the side of the road, the guys are already at the base of the rock. I’m still making my way to it when a man on a boda-boda stops and walks toward me.

My luck. Young Boniface Mwendwa is enroute home but happy to escort me up the rock that’s surrounded by the tough weather resilient trees and shrubs of the African drylands. The sides of the rock are steep and smooth. But Mwendwa leads on and finally we are halfway up. At this point, the rock is a vertical climb. I’m not risking it and instead enjoy the views from this height of the plains below.

“Here is Emale,” tells Mwendwa. He’s finished training with the National Youth Service and had a job in mapping. Now that he’s home, the sole provider of five young siblings he earns the daily bread with his boda-boda.

“I can show you another rock that has a flat top,” tells my newfound guide. “It’s not far from here.”

So while I hop on the back of his boda-boda, the rest follow us into the interior. We stop at the base of another rocky outcrop with a one-room shop by it. The village women come out to greet us and a sting of kids follow us up the rock.

It is a flat top – like the famous Nzambani Rock near Kitui – but only smaller. We wander over to the other side, walking over the rainwater collected in the small pools. Suddenly, Kilimanjaro shows like a polished dome in the southern sky. Its white snow-rimmed top glistens and we stand in awe of it. Turning around a little, the range of the Chyulu stretch on the horizon.

It’s sweltering under the midday sun and I take a break under the shade of a towering tree, while the rest enjoy the sodas from the kiosk below. The country kids join us, shy and curious but refusing to talk. The village is definitely not on the tourist map.

Mwendwa now tells the story of the rock. “It’s called Ngambi ya Musyu.”

The story goes back to colonial days. “This rock is so-called because, in the colonial days, men were whipped here.”

“Why?” we ask surprised.

“The African giants were forced to go to Chyulu Hills to poach for ivory and then carry the tusks here to get to Kibwezi where the tusks were loaded onto the train for Mombasa,” recounts Mwendwa. The African giants, he explains were the very strong men in the village who could carry heavy loads. Those who refused were punished by being canned on the rock.

The other young men who have joined in, nod in agreement.

“This was a colonial post. See that water tank? It was built by the colonial people,” he continues.

The sharp pointed Sansevieria cylindrical grow around the rock’s rim. “These whips were made with this plant. It’s very painful because of the sap which stings the skin,” explains Mwendwa.

Back on the ground, we order lunch from the kiosk – chapo and maragua. The small farms have maragua, chickpeas, and maize to feed the family. But when drought strikes, it gets tough. Mwendwa’s friend turns up with jars of honey freshly harvested. It’s deliciously sweet that we buy a whole load of the sweet syrup.





When in Makindu

Visit the Sikh temple. Like all holy places, there is protocol to follow but it is open to all.

Chyulu Hills National Park is in close vicinity. Tsavo West National Park Mtito Andei Gate is a 90-minutes’ drive from it.

Or explore the countryside and meet the people – it’s fascinating to meet new people and hear stories from the past.





