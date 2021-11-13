Saving via Mpesa gave me easy access but pushed up my spending

Maureen Abwao is an entrepreneur based in Kakamega County. She runs a motorcycle and power saws spares wholesale business, transportation business, and building materials supplies. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Maureen Abwao is an entrepreneur based in Kakamega County
  • She runs a motorcycle and power saws spare parts business, a transportation, and building materials supplies businesses

I started my entrepreneurship journey with a bank loan. I took Sh60,000 loan at Equity Bank and started buying and selling cereals. This venture never broke even. I had started it without doing my due diligence on the customer base. As a result, most of my products would go bad before I could find a customer. I was constantly ending up with losses. I decided to shut it down.

