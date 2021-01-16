Restaurant Review: Want waffles for lunch! Why not?

Restaurant: D’s Place, Lavington













Ten days into the new year and my resolution to tame my sweet tooth crumbled before D’s Oreo Waffle. What chance did I have against the warm aroma of waffles wafting from D’s Place? Less than two percent.





Located on the first floor of Lavington Mall, D’s place specialises in Belgian crepes and waffles to satisfy both sweet and savoury taste buds. They also have a location at The Hub in Karen and are available on Jumia and Ubereats.





The Oreo Waffle is one of the most decadent pieces of dessert I have ever had the pleasure of putting in my mouth. Yet despite the Oreos and whipped cream and strawberries and Nutella the dish isn’t sickly sweet. I am not ashamed to admit that I devoured the whole thing in less than five minutes and ordered another to go.





The waffle itself is excellent: light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. This is the difference between Belgian and regular waffles which are thicker and heavier with a texture that is close to cake. This is undeniably the best waffle I have ever had. Other creations I’m looking forward to eating are D’s Waffle with whipped cream, Oreo, Kinder chocolate and Nutella, and D’s Chocolate Waffle with chocolate ice cream and Nutella.





The jury is out on their savoury selections. The savoury crepe with chicken, cream, and cheese is a customer favourite and at first bite it lives up to that reputation. The chicken is perfectly moist, the crepe is crispy yet sturdy (no soggy bottoms here) and the cream and cheese are luxurious on the taste buds.





However, the delight of the first bite significantly drops with subsequent bites. The dish becomes entirely too salty, overpowering all other tastes. I could not finish it. It is possible that this is a one-off because the crepe itself is made well. Maybe the savoury waffle with chicken pesto would have been a better choice – more carbohydrates to balance the seasoning.





D’s Place carries an average of 4/5 stars in reviews and it is well deserved. They have the signature foods down pat and build upon that foundation with interesting and tempting varieties.



