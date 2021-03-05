Resigning from my job gave me my big break

Jackline grew up aspiring to be in the media industry. So after sitting for her KCSE in 2003 she applied for a diploma course at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication to study Media.

"My brother thought that I should pursue tourism, and part of me was excited about the idea," she says. This prompted her to apply for a tourism course at Kenya Utalii College. She received an acceptance letter to join the college the day before her reporting day to the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

After some soul searching, she felt a greater desire to pursue tourism. That's how her life's trajectory changed.

In 2008 she completed her Travel and Tourism Management and was lucky to get a job in the industry shortly after. Between 2008 and 2014, she built her skill set after work for one more company. That's when she decided to venture into the unknown alone.

"I was expecting my second child and I felt the need to balance my work and family life. I decided to try something on my own," the 35-year-old Jackline, a married mother of two, shares.

"It was a sort of trial and error thing," she says. She was to assess the efficacy of her decision after a year, and gauge if she would manage to stay afloat in the entrepreneur world. A few months into it, fate would have her and her co-founder start-up Densey Tours and Travel.

Jackline Cherop, 35, is co-founder start up Densey Tours and Travel a tours and travel company based in Nairobi. PHOTO | POOL "The advantage of starting a company in my industry is that all you require is a laptop and a great network as start-up capital. I had developed a network during my years of employment," she adds.

Before the year was over, she had decided that she would pursue the business with all she had and not go back to employment.

"I would create employment for others in the industry," she says.

The company first majored on offering tours and travel services, areas that Jackline had more experience in, and with time the ticketing facet of the business developed, when they started receiving ticketing requests from corporate clients. This development changed the company's major service to ticketing which experienced a major blow due to Covid-19, in 2020.

"Covid-19 has had a great effect on the company. The international travel and ticketing came to a halt and we had to have a sit down with the team and strategies on how to reduce cost and stay afloat," explains Jackline. The company had to remain closed from March to July when they had to shift the focus to local travel and tourism.

Another challenge that she says destabilizes the industry, is political strife in the country. "The industry is very sensitive, the politics in a country greatly affects us," she points out. A travel ban is a major blow.

"We also face stiff competition from other agencies, but I mean which industry does not?" she poses. Focus, and giving services that customers need have helped her wade the business contest.

The love for the job also makes her stay ahead. "I love that I can work from anywhere and still deliver quality services. Plus, being in an industry that is in line with one of my hobbies," she says. "How cool is that, right? Traveling while offering traveling services," she adds.

After seven years as an entrepreneur, she has some advice. "If you love it start it," she states. "Whatever industry you are in, if you love it and have a great passion for it, pursue it. Passion is the greatest motivator for getting back on your feet when you fall," she says. Losses are part of running a business and she advises that being persistent will eventually start bearing fruits.

Jackline attributes the company's success to having employees that offer their services as a team and is a united family. "I have worked with the team since 2014, they know the struggles and the victories that have got us to where we are at. They understand where we are headed too," Jackline who in 2019, was awarded a Pan-African award for Women in Business, says.

Her vision for the company is to be able to provide an interactive online platform that will enable customers access to services at a click.

Jackline's Nuggets of wisdom

Pursue something you are passionate about, best still something in line with your hobby.

Don't lose hope when you experience losses within the first years, being persistent will create profit.

A team of employees that work as a family ensures the company survives the hard seasons in business.





