Resigning from my job gave me my big break

Jackline Cherop, 35, is co-founder start up Densey Tours and Travel a tours and travel company based in Nairobi PHOTO | POOL

By  Carolyne Munano

What you need to know:

  • Jackline Cherop, 35, decided to co-found a tours and travel company while looking for a work-family balance
  • After seven years in business, she is sure now she made the right decision despite the challenges in the business

Jackline grew up aspiring to be in the media industry. So after sitting for her KCSE in 2003 she applied for a diploma course at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication to study Media. 

