Real vegetarian food with an amazing panoramic view

Plant based diets such as vegetarianism and veganism are generally known to be beneficial to a person’s physical health and the environment. They are known to reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases like heart disease and diabetes. One major downside to plant-based diets is the level of discipline required in changing eating habits. This is especially true when eating. Most restaurants have vegetarian and vegan options but if you’re worried about cross contamination, restaurants catering to vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are few and far between.

Level 24 is one such restaurant. Located on the 24th floor of the Dubai inspired luxury residential building on Church Rd, Westlands, Level 24 offers an internationally inspired fusion vegetarian and vegan menu that is also 100 percent egg free. The menu features dishes from Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The ambience is very tasteful. The décor is subdued even with the splash of burnt red across the ceiling so as not to compete with the amazing panoramic view. It’s enough to forget the noise and dust of the city and fall in love with Nairobi. The restaurant has access to the Skywalk, the only one of its kind in Nairobi, which is a glass walkway 100 meters above the ground. If nothing else, go to Level 24 for the panoramic view or if you’re daring, the thrill of the skywalk.

From my experience, most restaurants that boast magnificent views usually don’t have a menu to match and what you really end up paying for is the view. It is with this in mind that I ordered the Margherita Pizza. There’s nothing more annoying than having to pay for food that doesn’t taste good and the Margherita Pizza is a dish that’s hard to get wrong. I am now convinced that the pizzas I’ve eaten before are trash. The first thing I notice is that I don’t have to dab the pizza with a napkin to remove excess oil. The second thing I notice is the delightful smell of freshly baked bread subtly filling my nostrils. The pizza crust is soft yet sturdy with an audible crunch around the edges. The slice folds nicely without the topping sliding off.

The reviews of Level 24 are mixed: top marks for the view, bottom marks for the service with the food experience being a hit or miss. My experience is a hit. I received good service with a wait time of twenty minutes for my food. The restaurant certainly goes the extra mile to be Covid-compliant.



