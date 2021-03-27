Real vegetarian food with an amazing panoramic view

Vegetarian Pizza at Level 24, Le Mac, Westlands. PHOTO | MARYANNE OWITI

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • Located on the 24th floor of the Dubai inspired luxury residential building on Church Rd, Westlands, Level 24 offers an internationally inspired fusion vegetarian and vegan menu that is also 100 percent egg free

Plant based diets such as vegetarianism and veganism are generally known to be beneficial to a person’s physical health and the environment. They are known to reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases like heart disease and diabetes. One major downside to plant-based diets is the level of discipline required in changing eating habits. This is especially true when eating. Most restaurants have vegetarian and vegan options but if you’re worried about cross contamination, restaurants catering to vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are few and far between. 

