Reading books saved me from past hurt

“Have you had days when the ground beneath your feet was constantly shifting and life resembles, an endless stream of curveballs, so you do all that’s possible in pursuit of balance?

In my moment of frazzle, I found my answer. On that day, I went to the Google search bar and typed “Books for Black women with low self-esteem.” I ordered a number of books on Black Psychology, racism, and the impact of slavery in America which I read over a five-year span.

But why a book on racism?

I was born and raised in the USA. Growing up black in America as a child of immigrants presented many challenges. My lived experiences mirrored more of the traditional Black-American experiences rather than the traditional first-generation Ghanaian-American experience. Immigrant assimilation is imminent. As a result of my family's assimilation process, I was stripped of my language, cultural and traditional practices, as well as a strong sense of self. The racism I endured as a child through my early adult life had a devastating impact on my psyche. To point up, I have been falsely accused of stealing, chased out of a parking lot, and denied housing because I was black. Most recently, in California, I was living in a house with five roommates. Three of them were racists. I constantly heard comments like “I thought your black soap was poop”. I was labeled often—the kind of negative stereotypes frequently given to black women.

Racism is so prevalent yet can be difficult to recognise as a child. I can think about getting singled out in grade school and frequently being reprimanded for things other children did. Now I look back at how some of the racist experiences I had as a child formed very negative views about myself.

Partly because of this, I have struggled with severe depression and feelings of low self-esteem from as early as I can remember. There were many familial issues, I had a very strained relationship with my mother where she constantly told me extremely hurtful things about myself that I started to believe. The other things that contributed to my low self-esteem was an absentee father, financial struggles, and racism among many other traumatic experiences.

In 2016, those feelings intensified to the point where I felt like I needed to do something about it. In moments of deep self-reflection and introspection, I came to the realisation that understanding who I was as a black woman would be the key to understanding my past and my future while also eliminating the negative views I had about myself. And that’s when I went online looking for reading materials. Through my reading, I discovered the intentional ways we as black people are conditioned to hate ourselves. Also, the impact of intergenerational trauma in the black community and specifically within my immediate family. In those books, I became inspired by the resilience and strength of our people. Reading quite literally lifted me out of a dark place.

In retrospect, my experiences with racism and the strained relationship with my mother has shaped me into the person I am today because it forced me to dig deeper and challenge the messages I was receiving about myself. I also was able to stay true to myself because no matter what I did or didn't do I would still be viewed in the same way. Although all that was said about me and to me was extremely hurtful, I began to realise that I was letting that pain stifle me and keep me stagnant. It held me back.

It has also helped me in my career. I do have natural writing talent but I credit my excellent writing skills to my mother. My words were constantly being twisted and turned or just blatantly fabricated. My writing style is clear and concise. I am able to effectively communicate through writing because I am aware of how words can be twisted. I have found a lot of success in my writing career.

Currently, I don't have a relationship with my mother. Initially, it was hard to end all contact, but I have had so much peace since doing so and I have been able to do a lot of healing. I read a number of books and articles about toxic mother-daughter relationships which have been instrumental in my understanding of the abuse I suffered. I feel like a survivor. Reading gave me the strength and power to withstand the hard times. As such, I made it a routine to read a book every day and I also joined a book club so that I could meet and interact with other book lovers in Nairobi.”

