Raw deal at Artcaffe’ Coffee and Bakery

The delicious sweet and sour chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables at Artcaffe`. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • The service was slow, and the fruit salad was a rip-off at Artcaffé, Rubis Petrol Station, Hurlingham

Hey, are you at work? said the voice on the other side of the call. Yes, I am, I replied. Would you want to grab some quick lunch? My answer was definitely a very quick Yes! I can never say no to food. And that’s how I was tasked to find a quick eatery at Hurlingham for the lunch date. I settled with the new Artcaffé branch at Rubis Petrol Station near the Hurlingham round about. 

