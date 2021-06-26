Raped and condemned: The struggles of sexually abused men

The healing process for men who have been raped is never easy. It is a combination of shame, humiliation, mental torture, and physical pain. After getting raped by a gang of four men in Kiharu, Murang'a in December 2014, Vincent Wainaina sustained very deep physical injuries that the doctors were forced to replace his anorectal ring with an artificial anal ring. "Healing after the surgery was not easy at all. My sutures kept bursting open. At one point, I started wearing sanitary pads," he says.

His physical problems were compounded by mental torture. Every night, Vincent would relive the incident, detail by detail from the eerie feeling he got when the gang of four dressed in long black coats approached him on his way home. He fought hard to be oblivious of everything that had happened to him. "I did not want to imagine that I might wear pads and diapers for the rest of my life," says Vincent, 33. He worried about how his wife would view him. He worried if he would ever embrace intimacy again. And he worried what his sons would go through if they found out he had been raped through the village gossip. "I was inadequate and I felt even more so. I had lost my manliness. I wanted to die," he says.

Although seven years have passed since Vincent suffered the rape ordeal, he sometimes relieves the pain and humiliation of what happened. "The ghosts still haunt me. There are dark days when I wallow in mental agony and relive all that occurred to me, especially since the rapists were never caught," he says.

Every time he feels down the ghosts of that December night roar to life. "I hardly talk to anybody about it because it peels the wound afresh," he says.

His pain, fears, and feelings are shared by John Omondi, a medical student at the University of Nairobi. Omondi was gang-raped by his friends on Friday, July 17, 2016, in Umoja, Nairobi, during a birthday party. Afterward, Omondi desperately wanted to look normal. He smiled constantly, greeted more people on his way, and went for his medical classes earlier than he previously did. "I dressed smartly in new clothes and started wearing perfume. Walking on the streets, I felt as if everybody could sense that I had been raped. I wanted to conceal it. I wanted to be like any other normal man in the streets," he says.

But this act could not stop depression and pain from building up within him. It erupted a few weeks after he left the hospital. "I became angry at myself and everyone. I moved from a jovial extrovert to an indoor introvert," he says. Omondi would lock himself at home and wonder if he had done something to suggest to his friends that he wanted to be raped. "Was it the dressing? Was it something I said?" he says.

Although he has since made peace with the tragedy that befell him, Omondi says that there are times he relives the incident. "When I'm alone, there are times when I recollect every detail that happened on that day. I can remember what was playing on the radio and TV," he says. "I can even recall how I started feeling dizzy after they spiked my drink, how I tried to fight back when they tore my clothes off, and the very excruciating pain as they took turns on me."

Despite Vincent and Omondi suffering one of the most horrendous crimes against humanity, no arrests or prosecutions were ever made. Omondi says that instead of the police believing his account, they made light of the matter.

John Omondi, a medical student at the University of Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

In Vincent's case, the perpetrators were never investigated and pursued. Why? Investigations by Saturday Magazine point to a huge disparity in the way cases of rape of women and men are treated in Kenya. Whereas Kenyan society widely condemns incidents of rape involving female victims, incidents of men are not taken as seriously. In most cases, men who say they have been raped are ridiculed and at best dismissed as liars. This perception is also held by some medical experts.

In a 2017 sexual assault research in Kenya, medical experts at the Kenyatta National Hospital cast doubts on whether men who visited the hospital alleging rape by women had been raped at all. Among 385 rape victims treated at the hospital in three years, 35 were men with 15 claiming to have been raped by women.

The researchers who included medical experts from the University of Nairobi, Kenyatta National Hospital, the University of Washington, US, and the University of Manitoba, Canada, theorised that a majority of men who reported being raped were insincere.

"Men claiming assault by women raised the question if these were genuine sexual assault cases or men afraid to seek medical help after consensual sex," the researchers said in the study, Sexual Assault and HIV Post-Exposure Prophylaxis at an Urban African Hospital. This study had sought to assess the uptake of medication to prevent HIV infections after rape. These medications are usually taken within 72 hours of the rape incident in a treatment method known as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). This study theorised that men who went to KNH alleging rape by women may have been involved in consensual sex without protection and were looking for post-exposure treatment under the guise of rape.

According to Onyango Otieno, a rape survivor, mental health advocate, and trauma therapist who runs a safe space for sexually abused boys and men, people do not believe men who say they have been raped, especially by women. "Raped men are not believed due to the ravages of living in a patriarchal world. When I came out with my story in November 2019, that I had been sexually abused by our house manager at 20, many men ridiculed me saying there was no way a man could be raped by a woman. That I was seeking clout. Or I must have enjoyed it," he says.

Onyango Otieno, a trauma therapist who runs a safe space for sexually abused boys and men. Onyango is also a writer, poet and podcaster at the Afro-Masculinity Podcast. Photo credit: Pool

Otieno says that society has been conditioned to think of men as people who are always strong in the face of danger or adversity. "The society expects that a man must always be ready to defend himself. This is aggravated by the fact that we're socialised to think of women as weaker than men, physically and in other spheres of life," he says.

Since men are expected to have an erect manhood for sexual penetration to occur, men who are raped by women are often castigated for what is seen as 'willingly going into erection'. A spot check by the Saturday Magazine on public responses after Otieno shared his ordeal reveals a mixture of doubt, condemnation, and blatant accusations that social media users, especially men, threw his way.

"Why are you changing the story? Your wife won't divorce you, just say you are the rapist and you raped the house help…Hapa hakuna ujanja nani?" a man commented.

"How can you tell us you were raped at age 20 honestly?" wrote another man.

"At twenty years or months? Mtu ako na twenty years tena jamaa cannot be raped by any woman. U enjoyed sex bro in fact [you achieved an ejaculation]," read yet another comment.

"When I was 20 I would wish somebody to rape me coz of the sexual desires. 20 years you're no longer a boy," another one wrote.

What is not recognised is that by the time rape occurs, the victim is usually vulnerable and helpless. When he was raped, Otieno was battling depression. He had grown up in an abusive home and had a complex relationship with his father. He was vulnerable emotionally and physically to grant consent or understand the ordeal.

"I contracted a sexually transmitted infection from the ordeal," he says. With statistical evidence showing that more than 90 per cent of perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are men, society has generally agreed that men are idealised more as perpetrators and not victims.

At the police station, a man reporting sexual assault is very likely to be mocked. "A man is often assumed to be strong enough to protect himself from sexual abuse of whatever nature. So when it happens we don't know how to navigate that reality," says Otieno.

Omondi concurs. When he went to the police station to report, the officers took his statement lightly, mocked, and sneered at him. "They would ask what I had been doing at the party and why I couldn't fight or scream yet I am a man," he says.

According to psychiatrist consultant Geoffrey Nyamweya, these tokens of doubt compound the reasons why men who have been abused prefer to carry their shame and humiliation in silence.

"The society is generally hostile towards men who have been raped or battered by women. If a man comes out to say he was raped by a woman or even battered, the general reaction is that he is a wussy, has been henpecked, or is a liar. The damage to his ego and self-esteem becomes nearly irreparable," says Nyamweya.

His sentiments resonate with the Gender-Based Violence report by the National Crime and Research Centre (NCRC) which shows that men hardly report sexual assault. Only 7.4 per cent of sexually abused men will report sexual violence in contrast to 15.2 per cent of women who will come out to report sexual violence.

The Economic Survey Report 2020 also shows that between 2015 and 2019, a total of 471 incidents of rape by women and 4,000 of rape by men were reported to the police. The grim data of raped men in Kenya indicates that men start to suffer sexual assault and violence from an early age.

According to the Gender Violence Recovery Centre (GVRC), four per cent of ever-married men have experienced sexual violence, with at least one in five men in Kenya experiencing an episode of sexual violence before attaining age 18.

Although in some cases such as Vincent's men are sexually abused by people they don't know, most male rape incidents involve perpetrators known to the victim. For example, Otieno was raped by their house help while Omondi was raped by his university friends.

Omondi says that where friends and familiar people are the likely perpetrators, there will always be small red flags that they are contemplating rape. "One of the friends who raped me had made some comments about my hair and lips. I shrugged it off. On a different occasion, he had said that one day he would tear my bottom apart. I took all these red flags lightly because I couldn't fathom such a thing happening to me," he says.

How male victims of rape cope after suffering their ordeal varies. Most men choose to fight their ghosts alone. Omondi says that after leaving the hospital and returning to school, he would often see his perpetrators along the university corridors unbothered by what they had done.

"I realised that I wasn't making progress with my police case and decided to pursue forgiveness." He says that he called his friends and told them that he had decided to drop the rape case.

"It wasn't an easy decision. But I had reached a point where I needed to forgive and let go for my sanity," he says. For Otieno, therapy, acceptance of his childhood, and a strong psychosocial support system have been his fuel in the journey towards overcoming the trauma.

"I have also taken to writing to beat stress. Being a digital storyteller has also helped me understand and cope with the psychology of cyberbullying when I publicly talk about rape by women," he says.

Where to seek help if you have been sexually abused

Mental 360: +254 776543099 or info@mental360.or.ke

Afro-Masculinity: therapy@onyangootieno.com

USIKIMYE: 0718158400 or usikimye@gmail.com

Gender-Based Violence Recovery Centre: gvrc@nwch.co.ke or 0719638006

Gender Resilience Initiative: 0722 732 058 or 0736 197 719

Kenya Police: 112 / 911/ 999

Nearest hospital / Health facility