Male victims of rape
Raped and condemned: The struggles of sexually abused men

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • According to Onyango Otieno, a rape survivor, mental health advocate, and trauma therapist who runs a safe space for sexually abused boys and men, people do not believe men who say they have been raped, especially by women.

The healing process for men who have been raped is never easy. It is a combination of shame, humiliation, mental torture, and physical pain. After getting raped by a gang of four men in Kiharu, Murang'a in December 2014, Vincent Wainaina sustained very deep physical injuries that the doctors were forced to replace his anorectal ring with an artificial anal ring. "Healing after the surgery was not easy at all. My sutures kept bursting open. At one point, I started wearing sanitary pads," he says.

