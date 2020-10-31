Plain Truth: PS: Nobody really cares about your social media fights

First, before we get into the topic of the day, I would like to get something off my chest. Not a day goes by these days where I don't hear a woman label a man who's crossed her, a narcissist. Men who cheat, those who would rather spend their money on other things other than their children, and others who prefer groupies hanging around them have all been lumped together and labeled narcissists.

Now, a narcissistic personality disorder is a psychological condition which is more complicated than a man having an inflated sense of self-worth. According to the statistics, there aren't that many of them for all women to be dating one. So ladies, not every man who leaves you, treat you badly, or refuses to raise his children is a narcissist. Some men just make bad boyfriends and fathers.

Now that we are clear, let's talk about the men and women who have turned our social media streets into divorce and children's courts. We wake up to a new drama almost every other day, dozens have made it on to our wall and Whatsapp chats. These are couples who broadcast everything on loudspeakers when their love turns sour, tagging bloggers all in a bid to sling mud at each other and air their dirty linen in public.

Socialites fight

Currently, we are all embroiled in a public fight between a socialite and her children's father, a celebrity fitness trainer. They had a very public relationship and when they broke up and he moved on to sire a child with yet another socialite, things got quite ugly. For months now, the public has been treated to blow by blow accounts of their fights, screenshots of intimate conversations included. Recently though, the children from both women have been thrown in the mix. It's a circus.

I could tell them that whatever they are putting out there, the internet will never forget and their children who seem young now will see it. But these are people who live on the internet and they understand its impact more than most so I will not go there.

What couples fighting online need to hear is that nobody cares. Really. Nobody gives a hoot. I know, it can seem like the opposite. When you go online to share the latest developments with your ex, you will have thousands of people tuned in to your live video. Thousands will cheer you one. Even more, will go to your ex's social media space and tear them down. There will be team A and team B. People will even do polls to see who is on what team.





Full entertainment

The truth, however, is that you are alone, you, your ex, and your children. For everybody else cheering you on, your life is a source of entertainment. The only time they think about you during the week is the two minutes when they watch bits of your video. The same way they watch chick flicks on Netflix.

Nobody is on your team. Try taking your spouse to court for custody or child support and ask your 'fans' to contribute to your defense kitty or even show up physically and they will laugh about how you've are now broke or how you have no friends.

We've had enough of divorce court on our walls. Take your personal fights off social media. Heal in private with the people physically in your life. The people who actuall