Personal Finance: Signs that you should step down as leader of your business

Last month, Ken Njoroge, the co-founder of the Pan-African payment gateway firm Cellulant announced that he will retire from his position as chief executive officer. "I will remain a shareholder and director on the board," Njoroge, the firm's founder and CEO for the last 18 years said.

Cellulant grew to connect 120 banks, and 40 mobile network operators and it now operates in 33 countries across Africa. In 2019, Njoroge's firm sold a 44.04 per cent stake to US-based social impact investment firm, The Rise Fund, in a Sh4.8 billion deal that valued Cellulant at Sh10.8 billion.

With a promising future, many wondered why Njoroge would hand over the mantle of a firm he created through blood and tears. Moreover, he was not leaving the firm's helm to a family member.

Not too many people would willingly leave their businesses after attaining so much success. However, succession planning is key to business success.





To have the perfect transition, you will need to look out for some of these signs:





Someone else can do it better than you

You should aim to nurture people who can succeed you. According to business and career coach Christine Muthoni an employee who does better than you should not scare you. "This is a sign that you have outlived your stay at the helm and need to pass on the torch for good business continuity," she says.

In his letter, Njoroge revealed that he was inspired by the desire to focus more on his family, and the conviction that the team in his business was ready to take on the mantle. "I woke up and read a board document that the team had prepared and I knew that my job was done," he said. Ms. Muthoni cautions that this doesn't mean you should pack up everything and leave as if you have been fired. "You can still have lesser, indirect roles such as a mentor or a seat on the board."





It is too stressful

The risk of hanging on for too long is that your business or career could end up consuming you. In as much as you want to build a business or career, your health and wellness must be your foremost priority. Initiate your exit plan if your role is inducing too much stress, anxiety or is causing your family suffering. "Such stressors come with stagnation. You will hardly be progressing," says Ms. Muthoni.





Desire to scale

According to Dr. Chris Cancialosi, an entrepreneur investor and author of Knowledge Transfer: The Key to Organizational Resilience and Agility, you should start planning your exit if you realise that your business is scaling up rapidly and you either have no desire to adapt or you lack the technical skills to align. "As the business matures, it may require new and highly demanding skills of leadership. If you can't acquire these or don't have the drive to adapt to this growth, then you'll do better to take the back seat," he says.

The business can outgrow you. Ms. Muthoni says that business changes should be followed by organisational changes. "If your business has grown in technology, markets or expansion, the organisational structure should be changed to suit the new work environment. Your role can be rendered superfluous," she says.

Old trick in new game

The risk of hanging on when you have already won is that you may start misfiring. This usually indicates that you are past your peak. Dr. Cancialis says that you will find that unlike before, you now have to work twice as hard. New business solutions will prove tougher to develop and execute, and deep down, you'll have a gut feeling that your ship is sinking and you're helpless about it. "Whether it is client relationships, budgeting, business development or business turnover, pass on the baton once your old tricks stop working, or when you constantly dragging down the business," says Dr. Cancialis.





Sidebars

Heroes to villains

Kenya has had its fair share of business leaders who have ended up as financial villains for simply failing to call a deal done and overstaying their mandate. Uchumi and Kenya Airways which were led by Jonathan Ciano and Titus Naikuni are two prominent examples. Although the two businesses had been revived from the ashes, they are now in financial mess of which their former celebrated CEOs are blamed.





The perfect example

When Safaricom's founding CEO Michael Joseph left the company in 2010, many Kenyans including business pundits got very skeptical on Safaricom's future. People couldn't separate Safaricom from Michael Joseph until the late CEO Bob Collymore proved to be an even better deal for the company. This company is now the most valued at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with a market valuation of 1.41 trillion.



