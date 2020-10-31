Personal Finance: Here’s how your culture dictates if you will be rich or poor

Have you ever stopped to think why you can’t seem to save up money? Or to invest? Why does it appeal to you to live-up to the Kamaus? Perhaps, you are the supersaver or a penny pincher? The answer could be in your culture.





In a multi-ethnic nation such as Kenya, there are certain stereotypes that have defined how people associate with money. There are regions in Kenya that are culturally perceived to be more frugal and greedy in their handling of money. Some have been labeled as extravagant, while others have been perceived as financially dormant or lazy.





While stereotypes, are not always true, sociologist Benson Ngamau, says cultural beliefs towards money are derived from our environment. Money traditions and attitudes are passed on from the general community to the family and to the individual. “A cultural lineage can determine if you have a nose for money. Likewise, a lineage that has been accustomed to being content with day to day living may end up poor,” he says.

The source

According to Rianka Dorsainvil, a financial planner and the founder of financial planning firm 2050 Wealth Planners, you can easily tell if your financial decisions are badly influenced by your cultural background by focusing on the people you financially emulate. Most people who were raised in poverty inherited limiting beliefs that hold them back in life.

“The influences lead us to subconsciously emulate our role models,” she says. Look at your family and community’s financial culture. What is their approach towards money, wealth and investment? Is there a habit of overspending? Is there an established culture of competing with the Joneses? Is there a culture of making plans to financially secure the future?

The debt culture

According to a study that was conducted last year by the Swiss Journal of Economics and Statistics, culturally-shaped attitudes towards money often lead to the accumulation of debts you don’t need or can’t afford. “People get into debt to upgrade their lifestyles to cultural standards or to simply appease their community,” says the study.

Going overboard to fit in

Cultures that support financial prosperity can also be the breeding ground for immoral financial practices. Ngamau says that you may be a victim of this influence if you are willing to do anything that will bring you money and wealth regardless of its legality. If your cultural background glorifies liquidity and assets, you may be pressured to scam or steal in order to upgrade your financial status to fit in or gain respect. At the same time, you may view money and wealth as evil, or fail to pursue financial freedom due to cultural norms.





Steps to rewrite your money history





1). Check the folklore

Check your background and identify the things that influence your money decisions. “Every family or community has a money story from which our original outlook on money comes from. It could be beliefs such as money is not key, rich people are greedy, more money is good for self-esteem, or a streak of poor money decisions,” says Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist and the author of Mind Over Money.





2). Be honest about influences

List down all the emotions you associate with your finances. Prudy Gourguechon, the author of Starting Older says that these could be anxiety, fear, embarrassment, guilt or shame. “These can easily override rational financial decision-making,” she says. For example, what holds you back from making an estate plan, or taking life and death insurance policy for self, family or parents? Are you the kind of person who would rather go broke funding relatives because that’s what culture dictates?





3). Own your opinions

Stop following cultural trends when making your money decisions. Your money habits should not be your cultural identity. “You don’t have to buy a plot to fit in with your community’s practices if it won’t return value for money,” says Ngamau. Adopt beliefs that reward your money decisions. One of these is saving money regardless of the amount you make daily or monthly. The survey of how culture influences savings that was conducted by the London School of Economics in 2018 shows that people who come from cultures that support saving will tend to save proportionately more even when they live far away from their primary cultural regions. “Saving rates are higher among populations that regard saving as an important driver of personal economic growth,” the survey report said.





4). Find better communities

Cultures are enhanced through associations. You will make no progress if you keep the same company that doesn’t believe in wealth creation and financial freedom. Move out and surround yourself with people who strive to practice good financial habits. These could be a group who challenge each other to save every week or one that shares their investment experiences. On social media channels such as Facebook, you can find and join Kenyan groups where investments, home ownership and savings are discussed. These include the Young NSE Investors, Home Builders Kenya, and 52 Weeks Savings Challenge.

