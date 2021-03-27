People wrote off my business, but I proved them wrong

Alex Chege is the founder of Havila Resort, a resort located in Sagana, Kirinyaga County  PHOTO | POOL

By  SIMON MBURU

What you need to know:

  • Alex Chege is the founder of Havila Resort, a resort located in Sagana, Kirinyaga County 
  • The resort provides food and beverage, accommodation, pottery, camping, conferencing services, water rafting and kayaking services

Alex Chege is the founder of Havila Resort, a resort located in Sagana, Kirinyaga County that provides food and beverage, accommodation, pottery, camping, conferencing services, water rafting and kayaking services

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. How I have managed to beat cancer twice

  2. PRIME Are you obsessed with finding the one? You could be suffering from ROCD

  3. The glorious hot air balloon ride over Mt Kilimanjaro

  4. My friend introduced me to his business, now I run my own

  5. I would like to be remembered for being so true to myself that I inspired others

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.