People wrote off my business, but I proved them wrong

Alex Chege is the founder of Havila Resort, a resort located in Sagana, Kirinyaga County that provides food and beverage, accommodation, pottery, camping, conferencing services, water rafting and kayaking services





When I was getting started, people close to me wrote my vision off. But I knew I wanted to build a place that would conserve the environment, create an atmosphere of serenity and where people would come to cast their burdens and life stresses away. I acquired a rocky, barren and forgotten piece of land that many people dismissed and began to rehabilitate it. It took me ten years to accomplish. The sweetest success is the product of great patience. There is no instant success. My resort is a testament of patience. If I had given up when landscaping wasn’t working according to plan, I would not be where I am in life today.





In business you should know how to assess risk and rate chances. In the early days of the resort, someone came up with an idea of a big event that he wanted us to partner in. We estimated that about one thousand people would attend. For a new business, this was exciting. We ended up procuring a lot of food, drinks and tents in anticipation. We aggressively marketed the event, but on D-day, only about one hundred people turned up. A lot of food went to waste. We lost a huge amount of money. This experience taught me about planning and risk management. This includes the big ‘What if?’ question. In my case, I should have asked myself; What if no one shows up? What if we get an overflow?





It took me a while to understand the hospitality sector when I started. I should have invested in more research on the sector. There were many instances where I learnt from avoidable mistakes that I now laugh about. While as you can never learn everything before getting started, do as much prior research on the industry and the market you are targeting.





Joining the bandwagon is a dangerous trend. At any time in Kenya, there is a ‘hot business’ idea that thousands of people fall into. There was a craze about car hire business, computer shops, phone shops, cyber cafes, among others. Even quails. There are people who get into business because so and so is doing such a business. This leads to duplication and cut-throat competition. You’ll never get rich if your main business is aping other people’s businesses without providing any extra unique business solutions.





Multitasking is not an efficient way of building wealth. Many of us are pursuing many things simultaneously with limited time—running a restaurant, supplying goods, farming and selling electronics all at the same time. What happens is that none of these entities get the required attention. While it is important to diversify risk, you must focus on where your strength lies.

Time will never be right for anything: Live it now! Stop waiting for conditions to be right in order to start a venture or pursue a particular goal. When it comes to money, I have learned that being able to track every shilling is the discipline every entrepreneur needs.

