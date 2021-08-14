Patriotism is a privilege of the elite

By  Mariga Thoithi

  • British writer, poet, editor, and teacher Warsan Shire, puts it best- 'no one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark, you only run for the border when you see the whole city running as well.'

Saif Saaeed Shaheen. Does that name ring a bell? Depending on how old you are he may either be vaguely familiar, you may know who he is or you may be wondering who the hell he is. The month was August and the year was 2003 and it was the World Championships. The world and Kenyans, in particular, were excited because athletics was one of the four things that held Kenya together apart from the national flag, the national anthem, and the collective poverty barring us from the ability to run away from this country.

