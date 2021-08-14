Patriotism is a privilege of the elite

Saif Saaeed Shaheen. Does that name ring a bell? Depending on how old you are he may either be vaguely familiar, you may know who he is or you may be wondering who the hell he is. The month was August and the year was 2003 and it was the World Championships. The world and Kenyans, in particular, were excited because athletics was one of the four things that held Kenya together apart from the national flag, the national anthem, and the collective poverty barring us from the ability to run away from this country.





It was the 3,000M steeplechase, a 'Kenya- owned' race. It was a race that would change the course of Kenyan history beyond the making of a world record. The race was Ezekiel Kemboi's to lose. Except this race was different thanks to the unexpected Qatar who fielded two runners. There was Khamis Abdullah Saifeldin and Saif Saaeed Shaheen. These two athletes had a different element to them, though. Khamis was a former Sudanese citizen having represented Sudan at the 1996 Summer Olympics and Qatar at the 2000 Summer Olympics while Saif (formerly Stephen Cherono) had just gotten his Qatari passport 17 days earlier. It was a heated race and with the Spanish runners beaten, Kemboi took the lead with the world cheering only for him to concede 30 metres to the finish line as Shaheen stormed past him.

If the race wasn't dramatic enough, the reaction afterward was. It was uproar and confusion and everything in between. People were confused about what to feel. Fun fact—Olympic rules already had a three-year residency waiting period for you to compete for a country under new citizenship unless the consent of the mother country was obtained (meaning that Kenya had let go of the runner who had recorded the world's fastest times that year in both the steeplechase and the 5,000m.) People were confused about whether to feel happy for him or not. They were confused about whether he was still 'ours' or not and how to react.





The same discussion popped up this year in this year's Olympics, where some Kenyan-looking names started popping up under different nationalities and full-on internet wars sprung up over patriotism versus love for money. I found it a worthy conversation to have especially now, coming on the heels of the discussions a lot of young people have been having over the past few years about searching for greener pastures abroad.





My stand is outright. Patriotism is a privilege of the elite. Patriotism doesn't pay bills. Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.





We aren't the first generation to want to move out for better opportunities. There were the two 'airlifts' in the '60s and '80s and then the great exodus during the mid to late '90s (peaking at 1995) during Moi's rule when Kenya had gone to the dogs and people needed to survive. I don't see any difference now-in fact I see an even greater need and opportunity for it in the light of the grueling indignity that Covid-19 poverty has brought to many young men. Some families will take years or decades to get back up economically. Some may never recover in their lifetime.





I'm always happy for people who found a way out to a better place. I know that moving abroad is not always the panaceas. British writer, poet, editor, and teacher Warsan Shire, puts it best- 'no one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark, you only run for the border when you see the whole city running as well.' Warsan is a Somali who was born in Kenya and later moved to the UK.





None of the young men are leaving home happily. Most of them would much rather thrive in their home country around people that they love but if they can't find it, then they owe these imaginary boundaries of ours no loyalty. Loyalty is earned and when you can barely afford a meal the only devotion you have is towards your survival.





I celebrate the young men who are finding success beyond our borders. I celebrate their strength and fortitude because it's by no means easy. The untold stories of loneliness risked slavery or indentured servitude, suffering and starvation and racism exist in abundance albeit under veils. I celebrate Kenyans, irrespective of which flag they now fly because they've thrived against all odds. It's a tough economic time and many young men are considering options abroad and I'll always encourage them to embrace the opportunities because there's no reward for staying home to suffer.





