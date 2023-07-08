Pablos Mexobar: What’s with the portion size?

You pass the food court to the spacious patio seating area with floor-to-ceiling windows, which provides an airy atmosphere and view. The view isn’t much to look at during the day, but I imagine it is better at night with a few cocktails in you. The sombreros also come out at night.

Promising good food and good vibes, Pablo's Mexobar is the newest Tex-Mex kid on the block. What’s Tex-Mex, you ask? It is a uniquely American cuisine created by the Tejanos (Texans of Mexican descent). Borrowing from both cultures, it features ingredients and techniques not found in traditional Mexican food. For example, deep frying and shredded cheese are distinct features of Tex-Mex.

Pablo’s offers the staples of Tex-Mex – tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, chimichangas, chalupas, and enchiladas. Basically, they are variations of tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and meat/beans. The cocktail menu is much more varied and tempting, with names like Vampiro (tequila-based), Tepache Punch (rum-based), and Woo Woo (Vodka based). You can also make your own cocktail tower – three litres of fun.

I ordered the Vampiro, a concoction of tequila, chilli powder, homemade Sangrita, triple sec, and mango juice. I guess it was supposed to evoke the taste of chilli mangoes. I expected the drink to be red, but the cocktail gets its name from the Sangrita which means 'little blood.' I’m sad to say I did not like it at all. It was not sweet, and the mango flavour did not come through at all. I should have gone with the server’s Margarita recommendation.

The chimichanga (chicken), a deep-fried burrito without the rice, looked messy but tasted a treat. The chicken was seasoned perfectly and tender. The refried beans were delicious, and I don’t even like refried beans. On the other hand, the quesadillas looked superb but tasted bland. I feel the choice of cheese was wrong, or maybe it was the brand of cheese I don’t like. The sour cream helped, but I won’t be ordering that again. Like the chimichanga, the burrito (with rice) was delicious, but not filling.

Burrito.Photo | Pool

One thing Pablo’s Mexobar didn’t adopt from the Tex-Mex tradition is portion size. Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the serving size. The food portions at Pablo’s are about half of what you’d see at the Tex-Mex in Texas. The cocktails, however, are just right.