Our Omosh needs more empathy, less judgement

This past week, the air has been thick with discussions, complete with memes, about Kamau Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh, so it’s a perfect time to have this conversation.

Omosh is a Kenyan acting favourite who starred in Tahidi High, a show that should have been put to bed years earlier because the script was stretched more than our salaries are trying to catch up with the cost of living. He’s a hilarious fellow both on screen and off screen and affable in every sense of the word. He had been pretty quiet until February this year when an interview in which he talked about his financial woes, debt and alcoholism went viral. Kenyans came to his aid and raised over Sh1 million, and also donated food, a piece of land and a house. We all celebrated the power of togetherness.

All was well until last week when Omosh appeared in another interview. When asked about his progress, he said he was penniless and even chastised those who gave him “empty” financial promises. He asked for more money, and said he used the previous donations to repay his debts. His sentiments sparked online uproar, with some claiming that he was an alcoholic, and for emphasis, attached photos of him looking drunk and dirty, to the point of staggering home. His wife and Abel Mutua, another thespian, had been named signatories to his bank accounts to prevent him from squandering the money, but it seems that didn’t work.

Then the jokes began, with tweeps musing about how they plan to work harder to provide for Omosh because he seems to be entitled to handouts from hard working Kenyans. I laughed at first, but later I thought hard about it – the alcoholics I’ve so far encountered and the complexity of the situation. I was reminded of a university roommate who would buy all his basic needs on the first day of the month, when he had money. He would also pay for his groceries at mama mboga a month in advance because he knew that he couldn’t control his spending. We all know of someone like that. A person who isn’t drinking for fun but because he cannot do without it.

Addiction is a (not so) funny animal. It is hard to comprehend even for people with knowledge on mental health issues because we don’t view it as a disease, which it is.

We keep wondering why addicts just can’t stop drinking. Because we drink for fun, we assume that alcoholics are experiencing alcohol in the same way.

We don’t see the struggle they are going through trying to stop. We fail to see the self-destruction that goes on in their careers and family relationships, and how they eventually burn all bridges and experience deep regret that causes them to go right back to the bottle, no matter how hard they try.

You don’t see the self-hate they experience each time they fall back into drinking after they’ve resolved to stay away from it and you probably don’t see the fact that they wish they could turn the clock back and how they wish they had never tasted alcohol because it has cost them years of their lives, opportunities and relationships that they might never get back. You don’t consider the lies they told that they wish they didn’t just to get cash for the next drink.

Alcoholism might not seem so much like a disease, but it is. Would you blame someone for having a broken leg or asthma? Perhaps we need more candid discussions around alcoholism and how alcoholics need more empathy and less judgement.

Does this article ring a bell about someone in your life? What about your own experience with booze?

