Our life, love and intimacy after breast surgery: Women speak out

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  •  Three women share about love and intimacy after mastectomy
  • October is the breast cancer awareness month
  • Dr. Miriam Mutebi, a breast surgical oncologist consultant at the Aga Khan University Hospital, says late diagnosis cases mean that many may have to undergo mastectomy

Many cancer survivors say the most important thing they think about after being diagnosed is beating the disease.

