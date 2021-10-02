Our life, love and intimacy after breast surgery: Women speak out

Many cancer survivors say the most important thing they think about after being diagnosed is beating the disease.

That is what their doctors say. That is what their families urge. But with the focus being on getting better, few talk about the scars they will have to live with probably for the rest of their lives after being declared cancer-free.

For women who have survived breast cancer, few have been equipped with the psychological strength of living their lives after losing one or both breasts, a part of a woman’s body that many consider being the most important external identification of femininity.

Experts argue that the loss of a breast can have devastating psychological effects on a woman, especially her love live.

Mwende Mutiso, a 28-year-old psychology and counselling student from Machakos County. PHOTOS| POOL



That was what Mwende Mutiso, a 28-year-old psychology and counselling student from Machakos County, found out. Mwende, who had Stage 4 breast cancer was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 before it recurred in 2019. Thankfully, she is in remission for breast cancer stage four.

After having a mastectomy in 2016, she says, she slipped into depression for about a year. “The doctors said that I had just a year to live…. at some point I felt too insecure because I not only had one breast but I was also dying,”she narrates.

She has had good and bad experiences when dating. “From being ghosted after I shared my diagnosis and mastectomy to being told “wazuri hawajazaliwa bado” (the beautiful ones are not yet born) after declining sexual advances, to meeting nice people who see beyond my physical appearance. In a nutshell, I have met very shallow-minded people but I have also met nice guys who don’t care about the diagnosis and treat it as just another detail in my life.”

At one point, her self-esteem was so low, she felt like her femininity was gone. “It got so bad that I started to blame myself for the disease,” she says.





Taking a step back

Initially, she says, she badly wanted to have breast reconstructive surgery but it was too expensive. “But as time went by, I realised that I wanted this surgery for the wrong reasons; to be ‘normal’again. Currently, I’m contented with how I look, if in the future I decide to do the reconstruction, it will be because I want to and not due to pressure from anyone, or because I want to fit in.”

She is currently in a relationship, but this, she says, came after deciding to love herself first. “I took a step back and decided that I needed to be comfortable and contented in my own skin instead of looking for validation or somebody to fill that gap. Notably, it was a process but I have been rediscovering myself and I’ve never been happier.”

Mirriam Wakanyi Githaiga during an interview at her hardware shop in Kulamawe, Isiolo. Photo| Waweru Wairimu

Miriam Wakanyi Githaiga, 43, was lucky to have a supportive husband. The mother of three from Kula Mawe in Isiolo County started experiencing an abnormal lump on the right side of her breast back in 2016. Then, she was 38.

“Although I experienced that in 2016, it wasn’t until February 2017 that I was confirmed that I had breast cancer Stage 3. “At first, after sharing the news about the 3cm probable cancerous mass that had been discovered, the situation didn’t seem serious because we thought it was something we could easily beat,” she explains.

But reality would dawn on Miriam two weeks later after it was confirmed that indeed the mass was cancerous and a mastectomy was imminent. “Before taking the biopsy report to the doctor, I had secretly opened the lab report envelope and read it. I also took a photo of the report and shared it with my husband, so by the time we were seeing the doctor, we knew what was ahead of us,” she narrates.

She says when she took the report to the hospital, a mastectomy had to be done immediately.

“It still didn’t hit me the kind of change I was going to face. But it was the morning after the three-hour surgery that I understood that indeed I didn’t have her right breast.

“In the morning they brought me tissues of breasts that had been removed and stashed in some bottle for grading. For the first time I was afraid and realized that as a woman, I had lost a crucial part of my body”, she narrates.

For Miriam, she was lucky that this change didn’t in any way affect how her husband felt about her. “I couldn’t believe him and at first I was thinking he was either pretending, or he was just being strong for me”,she says.





Financial and emotional burden

But four years on, eight chemotherapy and 25 radiotherapy sessions later, Miriam says she has discovered that her husband’s love for her despite the amputation was genuine. “I have to admit that I was so worried that my husband would leave me, but apart from the financial and emotional burden that come with fighting this monster, he has never given me a reason to think that he doesn’t love me.”

She says their love and romance life has only gotten better. “I sometimes fail to understand how as a man, he has managed to look beyond the fact that I do not have my right breast,” she explains.

The other challenge was explaining to her four-year-old where her right breast had gone. “My other children who are all grown understood what was happening. But for my last born who is nine, there was something abnormal. She kept looking at my chest in shock, and I remember at one time she suggested that I have another baby, perhaps curious how I would breastfeed”.

Eunice Mwende Munyi poses for a photo at Nduluni Secondary School in Makueni County PHOTO| PIUS MAUNDU

For Eunice Mwende Munyi, a 42-year-oldhigh school teacher from Makindu in Makueni County, her breast cancer journey since she was diagnosed back in 2017, was also tortuous.

“Though the thought of losing my life overrode how I felt about the physical changes that I would encounter, I couldn’t bear to imagine the rest of my life without my left breast. I became very shy and suddenly I found myself having to relearn how to go back to class and stand in front of my students. I had to stop swimming though it was my favourite hobby. I thought, “how the hell I’m I going to fit into a bathing suit?”

Eunice too was very lucky that her husband didn’t give her any reasons to doubt her worth after the mastectomy. But this was never enough to clear her self-doubt. “As a woman, losing a breast somehow makes you feel less, but then you cannot avoid it because it is part of the treatment,” she adds.

Dr. Miriam Mutebi, a breast surgical oncologist consultant at the Aga Khan University Hospital, says that although it is difficult to get the exact number of breast cancer patients who undergo a mastectomy, late diagnosis cases mean that many face this fate.

“If it’s a small tumour discovered early enough, the patient is more likely to have a breast conservation surgery. This is where we remove the lump. These days we also do what we call oncoplastic breast surgery, where we take out the lump but try as much as possible to make the incisions aesthetic such that they resemble the actual breast.”

But the problem she says is that a huge percentage of patients go to the hospital during the late stages of the disease. “Three-quarters of our patients are usually diagnosed with stage 3 or stage 4 of the disease. This is slowly decreasing but in stage three, patients are more likely to have a mastectomy,” explains Dr Mutebi.

According to a 2020 World Health Organisation study, breast cancer in Kenya accounts for a majority of cancer cases reported among women, standing at 6,799 cases, which translates to 25.6 per cent.

Apart from the surgery procedural concerns, another worry for many is usually how the breast will look like, keeping in mind that mastectomy has the highest psychological fallout. “Mastectomy is associated with distress or concerns around one’s image so we try and affirm our patients that even if we have to do a mastectomy, there are procedures that could be done to try and restore this part of the body.”

So what happens when a mastectomy is imminent? Dr Martin Ajujo, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), says, the main concern is the loss of feminine attribute that comes with the loss of one or both breasts leading to low self-esteem and to some extent mental distress; feeling of being incomplete.

The biggest challenge is usually learning to live a normal life after losing one or both breasts. How do they then adjust in a society where women are still largely judged by their appearances?

A 2020 study by the name Predictors of Post-Mastectomy Breast Reconstruction in Kenya conducted at the Kenyatta National Hospital, showed that the mean age of patients at the time of mastectomy was 46.79. The research also showed that in most patients 58.9 per cent were married, 26 per cent were single, 8 per cent widowed, 7 per cent separated, and 1 per cent divorced.





Lack of awareness

According to Dr Ajujo, women coming for breast reconstruction surgery are young-to- middle-aged (28-46 years), well-educated, and working-class (business, employed). “Some patients are tired of the prosthesis and/ or padded bras.”

But there are challenges. “The major problem is lack of awareness on breast reconstruction as part of treatment. This makes the decision to have breast reconstructions after mastectomy difficult with fear of recurrence lingering on the mind. When the patients decide to have breast reconstruction, there is a challenge of what is the optimal procedure for that particular patient. The options are breast reconstruction with their own tissues (flaps), fat grafting, or using implants. There are myths associated with these reconstructive options that lead to further confusion,” he explains.

But the biggest obstacle is the cost of having that procedure done. “The average national cost of breast reconstruction is about Sh1 million, depending on the choice of the procedure and hospital.

“Breast reconstruction after mastectomy should be part of treatment for breast cancer, that is “closing the loop” and should be offered to all ladies undergoing mastectomy,” adds Dr Ojijo.

For women who cannot afford to have this procedure done, they opt to fill up their chests with rugs or cotton wool. Others go for padded bras and prostheses to try and bring out that “feminine” look.

For those who try out this option, the challenge is usually the cost of the prosthesis and the bra that goes with it.

For Miriam ,who has been using a breast prosthesis for four years now, her biggest challenge is the cost. “First of all, the prosthesis cost up to Sh30,000. Also, it requires special braziers which are not readily available, and when you find them, they are quite costly. They cost up to Sh600,” she explains.

According to Dr Mutebi, psychological support is a major component of any cancer keeping in mind that when a diagnosis is made, a patient may go through stages of grief, denial, and anger.