Our house is full of my wife’s relatives, I’m tired. What should I do?

I have been married for seven years. We're blessed with one child who is six. I am worried and traumatised in my marriage. Since we started staying together, my wife's relatives have always stayed with us— children to her sisters, some of them grown etc. Whenever school closes we must have visitors from my wife's family. Her younger sister gave birth immediately after form four and the parents sent her with the newborn baby to stay with us. What gives me a lot of worries, is that my sister lost her husband and I have been supporting her children with school fees and all, and when I tell my wife that I would like my sister's children to visit us she gets mad and asks me, "watalala wapi?" We stay in a two-bedroom house. When I lost my dad her parents declined to come for the burial claiming ‘kwetu ni mbali.’ Should I continue in this union or I quit? Or how can I get along, punda amechoka.









READER’S ADVICE









When two people come together in marriage, they are no longer two but one. Their respective families too are unified. From what you have said, your wife is so egocentric. If things continue to be like that it will ruin your marriage. A serious conversation needs to be held in order to salvage your marriage.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale













It's unfortunate that biases in your marriage exist. In many households, housegirls and farmhands have to be sourced from the wife's side for reasons best known to the women. It's not clear whether yours is a come-we-stay or a formalised union. If not formalised, your in-laws cannot come as their daughter is ‘not married’. Worse still, if you moved into her house, you may not have a say on matters, guests. Sit her down and tell her how you feel, discuss the way forward as you iron out the biases and arrive at a win-win solution.

Wilfred Kagochi







I'm sorry you found out quite late how low your in-laws regard you. Do yourself a favour. Pick up your things and walk out. Do check up on your child. That woman will wake up and see sense. If she doesn't, it's water off a duck's back and you'll have managed to dodge a bullet.

Live your life in peace and have room to grow and thrive. She'll eventually come back to you begging you to take her back. The question is: Will your new-found peace and serenity be worth more?





Njoroge Mbui





Men marry to gain families. Your in-law’s failures to console you and their dismissive reason for not being with your family in your lowest moments are indicative that they don't consider you part of their family. You have the ace card, take time and re-consider what you are gaining from your present familial arrangements. You should find the answer and your own version of peace. Learn to be assertive in your life; grow a backbone as you were not meant to be a millipede.





Drive Counseling Centre- Kitengela

















EXPERT’S TAKE





It is unfortunate that your wife does not see the strain put upon you emotionally. That is the job of a supportive partner. You may be a victim but it is also important to recognise that you allowed this current status quo to blossom into the dilemma you face in your home. It is unfortunate and unfair that your wife discriminates against your family. For things to change you must strongly voice your concern to evaluate whether your wife cares about your feelings or not. If there is no support from her then your relevance will be clear. You are only in existence to provide for her and her family with no regard for your own needs. That kind of relationship is toxic and leads to your suffering. For your own sanity, you need to look out for yourself.





Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor









NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA

I met a lady in April last year and we made promises including marrying one another. The woman has a child and she had even introduced me to her child.

She also introduced me to her mum and sister. My family members are aware of her and they know that we are staying together. However, for the love and respect for our relationship, I have kept everything a secret from my family members. The woman is now changing her mind about us getting married and wants to quit the relationship. I still love her and want to marry her. What should I do?

Owino





Have a relationship dilemma? Email us at [email protected]