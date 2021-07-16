Our failed relationships led us to finding real love online

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • When it became clear that the future I had envisioned with my husband and sons was over. I took 13 years to fully recover and move on with my life.


  • At one point during my lonely season, I joined the Facebook group and loved the interactions there. In my mind, I was just putting my free time to good use.


  • Little did I know that is where I would find true love.

It started with a simple “Hi” on Facebook, and the couple bonded so well that they eventually got married. Trizah Mumbi, 43, and Bishop Justus Mutunga, 48, also known as Rich, wedded on April 3 this year in Nyeri where they reside. The pair met on a dating Facebook page where they began chatting. Whether it is about being at the right time at the right place or being in the right group at the right time, it is no doubt that love has a way of finding those yearning for it. Here is this couple’s inspiring story.

