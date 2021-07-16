Our failed relationships led us to finding real love online

It started with a simple “Hi” on Facebook, and the couple bonded so well that they eventually got married. Trizah Mumbi, 43, and Bishop Justus Mutunga, 48, also known as Rich, wedded on April 3 this year in Nyeri where they reside. The pair met on a dating Facebook page where they began chatting. Whether it is about being at the right time at the right place or being in the right group at the right time, it is no doubt that love has a way of finding those yearning for it. Here is this couple’s inspiring story.

"Back in 2019, the two of us were members of Singles 40 and Above on Facebook. My husband put up a post which captured my attention. He opened up about his past experience in an abusive marriage which broke him into pieces. He narrated how he was verbally abused, belittled, humiliated, and went through so much pain. He went on to advise members of the group that one can overcome whatever circumstances and escape any form of abuse.

Having gone through an abusive marriage as well, I was so touched by that statement and decided to text Justus. I just typed “Hi,” and we started talking. I was looking for a chance to ventilate and get support from those with similar experiences, so I shared my story with him. I was not looking for love at the time as I was still recovering from a traumatising experience of my past marriage.

Everything was alright in my previous union until I bore my second baby. My husband changed. He started going out and not coming back home and keeping multiple partners. Then he turned violent. I endured this for 11 years and it really affected my self-worth. I kept failing no matter how hard I fought for my marriage. I had to run for my life when it became clear that the future I had envisioned with my husband and sons was over. I took 13 years to fully recover and move on with my life. At one point during my lonely season, I joined the Facebook group and loved the interactions there. In my mind, I was just putting my free time to good use. Little did I know that is where I would find true love.

With time, our conversations moved from Facebook to WhatsApp. Our daily interaction awakened something in me. We would talk for hours, exchange photos, discuss the day’s events and also pray together. I felt so much peace and things were happening so fast that I cannot remember the exact day or week when our love started blossoming,” explains Trizah.

“I was always excited talking to Trizah. Two months after our first virtual encounter, I was convinced that there was something special about her, and I looked forward to meeting her in person. I was touched by her past experiences and I purposed to walk with her until she healed completely. I loved how open she was about her past. On our first physical meeting, Trizah came with her two boys and I bonded with them effortlessly. After that date, we just found ourselves exchanging love messages. We got married two years later.

Finding love in the oddest of places was the most thrilling feeling ever. I never thought I would meet my rib online, especially after going through a very hurtful experience which made me extremely cautious. No matter how hard I tried to keep myself from falling in love with Trizah, I found myself growing fond of her. Communication, openness, and honesty kept our love growing. Meeting and dating online is fun and scary at the same time. To know more about your online partner, I would advise people to observe how their online flames react to comments and posts, and how they treat other members of the group. Also, prayer is key, as the Holy Spirit always guides us to the right path. Always take time to evaluate the other person and when you confirm that she is honest, let love flow,” says Justus.

“I did hope to find true love and get married, but with time, I gave up hope. My children were so traumatised by my past marriage as they witnessed their father beating me. Once, my first born told me that we would rather stay alone than get involved with another person who would endanger our lives. I had to constantly assure my children that Justus was a Godly man and that he would never hurt us. Indeed, Justus has demonstrated true love to us and changed the script. My children have experienced a father’s love in the truest sense. I had prayed and asked God to make the person I would eventually marry to love my children unconditionally and thankfully, it has come to pass,” adds Trizah.