Our business uses smartphone games to teach how to invest at the NSE

ShareHub is the brain child of several early collaborators. Market research conducted by C&R Group showed gaps in retail investment, especially within the 18 to 35 age bracket. We knew that the infusion of trading and investment interest would have this group earning a profit and positively impact our economy. We honed in on edu-gaming as the key to reaching our target audience. We have been fortunate to receive initial investment from C&R Group, and have been fully operational since September 2021 when we began piloting and gamer interactions within the Kenyan end-market.





Our business hasn’t been without challenges. We have had to reconcile the relative anonymity and digital opportunities offered by an online platform, and noted that our audience wanted to come to our offices to commit their money. We know now that when it comes to money matters, people prefer to meet the organisation and gauge authenticity in person. To aid this and to further build the confidence of our gamer-investors, we open our office doors once a month for in-person training with insights on how to carve an investment strategy, and what to watch out for when actively trading on the capital market.









I once invested in an agribusiness joint venture to produce international varieties of potatoes for local industries. I invested heavily without considering the effects of a prolonged election year on the flow of produce from farm to the table. We lost a great deal of money, but learned an important lesson in understanding the markets and execution timing.









I have had many wins personally, yet the past wins are only a foretaste of the expected wins in our future. I consider ShareHub (the very execution of that laudable, impactful idea) to be one of the moments I am proudest of.





I save using several methods. I have a number of ‘disciplined’ savings accounts each used for investment on a specific project. I also have instruments that allow me the flexibility of liquidity as and when needed. And I do belong to some strategic peer investment chamas. I believe in project-specific saving with discipline in executing my personal growth strategy.





I have enjoyed the best of entrepreneurship and employment. From my experience, I have seen that entrepreneurship gives an unparalleled opportunity to pursue one’s own business goals. That said, I believe that having a job prior to running a business is also a good training ground. Process and systems are very useful in starting (and running) one’s own business. It’s a bit like being paid to go to management school while learning on the job.





If we put our minds to it, and we put our hands together to build it, we will have an outcome that makes us all proud. This philosophy works across all spheres of life for those who genuinely want to see change in the world. It is only possible when we collaborate: and this is the story of our success at ShareHub. We have built on strong partnerships, committed collaborators, and the desire to see more people play, learn and invest in our local economies.