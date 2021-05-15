Olympic athlete Faith Chepng’etich on balancing motherhood without sacrificing athletic success

Athlete Faith Chepng'etich Photo | Pool

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • The gold medalist is a mother of a two-year old, but has to keep her competitive edge 
  • “I don’t want my daughter to live the life of suffering that I had to endure. That’s why I have to stay away,” she says

Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon’s life has for the last ten years been about chasing after the next gold medal. And she has her sight currently trained on yet another gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games where she will be defending the world 1500 m women's title.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.