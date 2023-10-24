Of sunrise boat rides and mouth-watering menus in Naivasha

Naivasha is without a doubt the most convenient and shortest getaway one can organise when trying to unplug from the city. The lakeside town is approximately two hours from Nairobi, and that is how we began our brief journey. We left Nairobi at around 3pm and arrived in Naivasha at 5pm via the busy Nakuru highway.

All the major hotels are usually found on Moi South Lake, which is also where most of the action takes place. Our initial plan was to stay at Cray Fish Camp and reminisce about the days when the location was revered as ‘the king of Naivasha’ and reserved for those who wanted to party, swim, sleep, or camp in Naivasha. All major entertainment events were held here.

But things seem to have changed, much to our surprise. We found that the road had been cleared, the lights had been dimmed, the parking lot was nearly empty, and there was no loud music to alert us to the party that should have been going on.

We walked into a nearly empty bar with a few waiters waiting to cater to walk-in customers. We decided to take a walk around the property, only to discover that even the pool was no longer in use. It was completely drained! This made us hesitant to proceed with our reservation, so we decided to begin looking for other hotel options.

We were hoping to stay near the shores of Lake Naivasha so that we could wake up to a lovely dawn, but most hotels were fully booked. As we drove around Moi South Lake, we came upon Eseriani Resort by the wayside and decided to give it a shot. The boutique hotel exudes sophistication.

The building perfectly integrates modern elegance, from the minimalist décor at the entrance to the adjoining indoor bar, and the lush gardens that envelop the resort urge you to unwind and connect with nature.

I liked how we were allowed to take a look at the rooms before paying and choose the one that was the most suitable for us. We paid Sh12,000 for a double room on half board. The room that we stayed in was elegant, clean, and substantial with a lovely view of the garden and pool below. It also had a safe for the comfort of guests, card access doors, complimentary shower and dental kits, solar-heated rain showers, and an electric kettle with complimentary tea and coffee.

For dinner, they offer personalised three-course menus and the food is made ready in less than 30 minutes. I got butternut soup, lamb chops, potato wedges, and cake for dessert, whereas my friend had clear beef soup, beef steak, sauté potatoes, and a fruit salad. The meal was delicious and well-presented. Their bar is well-stocked, and we spent some time there before calling it a night.

We had a lavish buffet breakfast the next morning, which included eggs, sausages, sauté potatoes, cereals, baked beans, arrow roots, pancakes, French toast, fried veggies, and a variety of fruits and refreshments. Check-out time was 10,30am, but we were allowed to use the pool until we were ready to go. We spent a few hours in the pool before heading out on a little adventure in Naivasha.

As we reluctantly checked out of Eseriani Resort, I couldn't help but feel a profound sense of gratitude for the unforgettable weekend that had unfolded. This charming oasis in Naivasha, with its warm hospitality, breathtaking views, and access to the wonders of the Great Rift Valley, is truly a hidden gem. It was an enthralling tale of relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable experiences.

Eseriani Resort Photo credit: Kemzy Kemzy

The afternoon was jam-packed with activities to pick from, but we only had so much time before we had to make our way back to Nairobi. We chose a boat excursion on Lake Naivasha that culminated in a visit to Crescent Island Game Sanctuary, a swim at Olkaria Geothermal Spa, biking at Hells Gate National Park, and a small party at Naivasha's largest club, Party Island.