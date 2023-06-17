Nutrition is key in managing cancer, yet many patients lack access

Three years ago Dr Diana Awuor was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, six months after giving birth to her third-born child. After treatment, Dr Awuor realised that nutrition is critical in cancer care. She started the Mindful Food Program to cater for vulnerable cancer patients

“After giving birth to my third-born child, I noticed that my right breast was producing a lot of milk but my left side was engorged and no milk would come out. I did all that the nurses told me but no milk was coming out and I was in a lot of pain.

A few weeks later I felt a lump and immediately rushed to hospital. The lump was growing at an alarming rate. The doctor sent me for a mammogram and the doctor told me that it was not cancer, a cancer surface is very rough because it is invading its surrounding. The lumps that I had were very smooth.

This signalled the beginning of the numerous doctor’s visits to find out the identity of the lumps. All the while she says the lump continued to grow.

After another medical examination and tests the doctor said that it was a galactocele (a retention cyst containing milk or a milky substance that is usually located in the mammary glands).

The doctor indicated that for a cancer cell to grow to the size of the lump I had it would have taken two to three years.

By this time the doctors were afraid of doing a biopsy because I was still breastfeeding.

I wanted answers so I made the difficult decision to stop breastfeeding my daughter at two months. Interestingly my daughter had negative reactions to all the formulas. Her doctor then recommended that she take milk from other women, but for her to receive milk from the milk bank while she has a mother we had to give a reason because milk from the milk bank is only given to children whose mothers have died at birth. We wrote a letter stating our reasons and proved that we had tried a total of 10 formulas and she had negative reactions.

I went in for the first biopsy and later a second one after the doctors noticed that I had a lymph node that was swollen. For any cancer patient, this is the worst news one can ever get.

When I heard lymph nodes I knew that it was cancer and it was spreading, because the lymphatic system is the transporter so when you have a cancer tumour you do not want it to touch the lymph nodes because the moment it has touched even one, you do not know where it has transported it. When the results were ready and I was called in the doctor confirmed that I had breast cancer.

This broke my heart because despite being convinced from the beginning that the lump was cancerous the doctors did not believe me. This resulted in the lump growing and even spreading to other parts of the body.

My diagnosis also came at the same time when I was studying for my PhD and Covid-19 was at its peak. This meant that for the treatments I could only go alone.

I even contemplated euthanasia, because my children at the time were very young and I did not want to take them through the cancer treatment. But my doctors told me that is not available in the US and they immediately called for a psychiatrist to talk to me. They said that my mind first had to be in a good place before starting treatment.

In most cases, cancer patients are introduced to a psychiatrist at the end of the treatment because that is the most difficult time of their lives. Not knowing if it would come back or not.

I then wanted them to then cut off my breast, but I was advised to first talk to the doctor. They first wanted to find out what the cancer was feeding on and the percentage that they found was high was that it was feeding on oestrogen and it was mostly hormonal. Hormonal cancer is usually referred to as the good cancer. They took me to surgery and removed my breasts and my uterus. Because the cancer I had was feeding on hormones and I wanted to starve it of what it fed on.

The treatment usually takes a toll on the body and I was lucky that my husband was a hands-on person, and I also thank God that we were able to afford the food that a cancer patient needs. The food requirement for a cancer patient’s diet is not cheap. When I started chemotherapy I became a vegan. But my oncology nutritionist put me on a diet plan and I was able to eat some foods in moderation. For instance, if it is beans I would measure half a cup. The point is not to give your body excess because if you eat excess the excess is going to be converted to glucose which is sugar and cancer likes sugar.

A good diet she says helps the body withstand the chemotherapy treatment. It was at this moment when the thought that there are people diagnosed with cancer and living in slums like Kibera, with no money to afford good food for themselves came by.

I told God that if he took me out of this, I will make it my mission to feed cancer patients, and after I finished my chemotherapy I took some time off for my body to regain its strength and I started saving money to realise this mission. Interestingly the same time I was finishing up my cancer treatment is the same time I was finishing my PhD coursework.

I started by cooking at home and sharing the food with other patients. The food bag contained breakfast, lunch and dinner, two bottles of water and a protein powder.





The protein powder is recommended to be taken at midnight when mixed with water, this is to make sure the stomach is not empty. When a stomach is empty the chemo digs into it.





I have come to realise that sometimes when cancer patients die they don’t necessarily die because of the cancer, but a combination of all these complications that arise from treatment and can be prevented. If you give someone good food to line the intestines and keep the blood levels up it makes a big difference. The chemo is killing the good and the bad but the good food is bringing back the good.

The positive response I received was overwhelming. My small kitchen could no longer sustain the growing number of people who were registering for the feeding programme.

That is when I started the Mindful Food Program.