NRG presenter Nyar Dhudha: ‘Some people in my DMs ask for really weird sexual fetishes’

DJ Xclusive gave me the name Nyar Dhudha when we hosted the NRG Transit show and I kind of liked it. I guess it’s obvious why haha!





My show on NRG is basically about everything from entertainment, gossip, politics, you name it. Just keeping the vibe of the day.





The crispiest thing someone ever said to me on air is when this random guy proposed to me. He asked if I could marry him. Lol!





Two things that keep me busy while off air are; gym and content creation. Ooh! And running my podcast as well even though I took a break from it.





If agencies in Kenya go the Ogilvy UK way which has stopped working with Influencers because of their editing of body photos in brand campaigns, they should give rules on how to edit ours. A person who over-edits their body screams of insecurity.





The difference between radio and my podcast is that conversation on the latter can be crazier because there are things I get to discuss freely that I can’t do on radio.





My take on the cliché, ‘You owe no one a flat tummy’. Ummh! I believe God created us, in our own unique way. So let’s stop shaming others but at the same time, let us learn to take care of our bodies.





By the way, I am very serious with my workouts. My routines consist of three leg days, upper body twice a week, and a little bit of cardio in the form of Zumba. But I hate lunges workouts argh!

Ooh! Yes, I got a cheat day. On Sundays, I always die for those big stack burgers. Bro, trust me they slap differently.





From my DMs, I have gotten people who want to pay my house rent. Others want me to fulfill really weird sexual fetishes.





Social media pressure is getting a majority of Kenyan women to use pills to enhance their butts. But these women need to know, that choices have consequences.





Also learnt that some use Yoni Pearl to detox or is it to tighten the coochie. I mean, doesn’t it detox itself? Of course, it does with proper care and hygiene. Ladies should stop meddling in its affairs.





If a man wants me to submit to him, he must make me feel safe, and understand that my career comes with a lot of pressure and we should have a common ground.





My stand is letting a man be the man in the relationship but that doesn’t mean he needs to be controlling. Treat me like an equal.













For feedback write to the editor at [email protected]