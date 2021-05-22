Not every sexual consultation will bring a happy ending

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Joel had paralysis of both legs. He had suffered a bad road accident at the age of 35 years which damaged his spine
  • I explained to Joel that nerve damage was the cause of his erection problems and that he may never get back his agility

It was the fifth time Joel was coming to the Sexology Clinic. He told the receptionist that he did not want his file retrieved. He also refused to pay a consultation fee. 

