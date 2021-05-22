Not every sexual consultation will bring a happy ending

It was the fifth time Joel was coming to the Sexology Clinic. He told the receptionist that he did not want his file retrieved. He also refused to pay a consultation fee.

"I am here on a different mission so no worries if my file has not reached you," he said as he settled on the seat, one of his crutches falling accidentally and nearly making him lose balance.

Joel had paralysis of both legs. He had suffered a bad road accident at the age of 35 years which damaged his spine. After nearly a year of treatment for the spinal injury, the doctors concluded that his nerve damage was irreversible. He went through a period of physical rehabilitation and, using metallic support for the pelvis and legs as well as crutches he was able to walk again. He was also able to drive a hand-controlled car.

The surgeons and physical therapists however avoided one question which he kept asking indirectly: what about sex? Would he ever have sex again?

When I first saw him he was 40—five years after the accident. He had not been intimate for those five years.

"The last time I had an erection was before the accident," he said, "You are my last hope, my wife is frustrated."

As is the routine in managing erection problems I needed to do Joel's full medical evaluation. Erection failure is normally a symptom of another problem and getting to the root cause is important. Even though Joel had what looked like a clear cause of the problem – spinal injury, it was still important to rule out other causes. I, therefore, evaluated his hormones and general health; his psychological wellbeing, and also the state of his relationship with his wife and other social relationships. The conclusion was that his spinal injury was the cause of his problems.

"I read your stories in the newspaper of how people with sex problems come to you and get sorted," Joel said. "I am convinced that you are the right person to solve my problem and that you will bring my erections back."

The pressure on Joel to have sex was especially increasing because he and his wife had only one child. His wife was 38 and worried that she would soon be unable to conceive because of her age.

I explained to Joel that nerve damage was the cause of his erection problems and that he may never get back his agility. I explained the protocol of treatment starting with medicines and the possibility of surgical intervention if everything failed.

After two months of various non-surgical interventions, there was no improvement. We had to move to the next level and think of surgical intervention. He needed what is called a penile implant. This is an artificial gadget that is switched on during sex and inflates causing a mechanically induced erection.

"Sounds very unnatural," Joel said, "but if that is the only solution I will go for it."

But we had another hurdle to overcome. We could not get the needed gadget in Kenya. The only option was to travel abroad for the procedure. The costs were prohibitive. I could see the disappointment in Joel's face on his fourth visit.

"So what we have gone through is now water under the bridge and my visit today is for a different purpose," Joel said on this fifth visit, "I want people to know that there are certain times that one cannot be helped."

I empathized with his emotional trauma.

"On the issue of getting a baby it may be possible to harvest sperms and do artificial insemination or IVF," I explained to which Joel shook his head vigorously.

"This is my fate, I resign to it, just let it be," I could see the corners of his eyes welling with tears.





Prof. Osur is a Kenya-based reproductive and sexual health expert and a reproductive rights advocate





