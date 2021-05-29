No, foreplay is not for simps

A man on these social media streets whose identity I won’t dignify with sharing (plus, I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about) decided that he is going to do an event for men to be more manly, I think, this past weekend. I don’t know if the event actually happened, as in if people actually gave their hard-earned cash to this man to tell them how to be more manly, but I assume that since he went to the trouble of taking a picture and making a flier, then there must have been an audience.

It is entirely up to people what they choose to do in their spare time, whether it is throwing their money down an abyss of nonsense or running stark naked in the streets, I don’t care, and I would definitely like a few of those liberties too. But now, the thing is, this man was speaking on something that directly affected me. You see, human rights are for everyone, and everyone is allowed them – unless they affect other people, right? In the same way, you can say what you want until what you say is detracting from my existence. What I’m saying is – a man who wants to teach other men that foreplay is for simps is directly impacting the quality of my sex life – which is what he was promising to do at this event.

A simp is someone who is simply, ha, doing too much to get a woman, or to curry the favour of womankind. A desperate guy. A lot of the time, the men referred to as simps are just acting like humans, but in the world of toxic masculinity, being nice or kind is considered weak.

And that’s what really got me about this whole affair. Is this guy really teaching that foreplay – an important, nay, essential, part of sex, is only for people who are pretending or performing their niceness? Does he think that a little romantic music, or a raunchy text sent in the middle of the day as a prelude to the night’s festivities, is doing the most? Because foreplay is, of course, not always just the five minutes before. It can start hours in advance. Foreplay is the dance we do when we know we’re going to get down, and that jig takes many forms. It’s what makes the act pleasurable for both parties, because the older you get, the quicker you find out that sex is only fun when everyone is having fun. Obviously.

Which brings me to my next question – what kind of sex is this man, or the men listening to him, having? I understand the value of a quickie, but even a quickie needs a little lubrication. There’s wham, bam, thank you ma’am and then there’s the clinical version of sex where you might as well go out and buy a toy for all the emotion you’re attaching to your appendage. Surely we want better pleasure in the bedroom than this?

I’m hoping that no one who went to this event was converted by it. I am hoping they went to the event as a social experiment, or because they had nothing to do with their weekend. I’m hoping they could see that this man is not playing on the same level as they are – his notoriety grants him far more partners, unfortunately, than his fliers bely. Because if there are men who attended this farce, and then take his word as gospel, and then go out in the streets we inhabit, to date us, then we’re done – and not in the good way. If they are listening to this tripe, then I see no hope for my dating future. Please, listen to women about women. I haven’t met a woman yet who has had good foreplay who doesn’t like it, and doesn’t want it every time. If that’s being a simp, point me to the simps.