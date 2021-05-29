No, foreplay is not for simps

No, foreplay is not for simps Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Foreplay is the dance we do when we know we’re going to get down, and that jig takes many forms
  • It’s what makes the act pleasurable for both parties

A man on these social media streets whose identity I won’t dignify with sharing (plus, I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about) decided that he is going to do an event for men to be more manly, I think, this past weekend. I don’t know if the event actually happened, as in if people actually gave their hard-earned cash to this man to tell them how to be more manly, but I assume that since he went to the trouble of taking a picture and making a flier, then there must have been an audience.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.