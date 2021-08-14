Nina Ogot: There's always a long queue of suitors waiting their turn

I have three albums with the current one Dala released in 2019. I' currently doing a Dala Tour.

Lately, I have been listening a lot to a London based Afro beat band named Kokoroko. Seems like I just can’t get enough of their music.

My favourite instrument is the guitar. I love the guitar and wouldn’t want to play any other instrument. However, if I were hard-pressed to pick another, it would be a traditional Kenyan instrument like the Nzumari.

There are so many songs or rather, than albums that when I listen to them, I feel I could do a little differently. By the way, there are a number of songs where I have offered my version of them in traditional tunes.

Other than music, I’m a teacher. However, music is my first love.

The craziest thing that has ever happened to me on stage is forgetting the lyrics. When I was much younger, I had a piano performance that I had really practiced for but when I got on stage, I froze and forgot everything.

I never stalk my fans. It isn’t cool at all.

Currently, I am in Germany. I’m come here many times because of my performances. However, next year, my performances could extend to France, Belgium and Switzerland.

I have so much affection for Germany. My experience with the Germans is that they have a very strong work ethic and are open to trying new things. There are many Germans playing my band music, which has a lot of Kenyan influence.

Never ever have I been stood up on a date. There has always been a long queue of suitors waiting to take their turn. I’m a lucky girl.