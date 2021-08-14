Nina Ogot: There's always a long queue of suitors waiting their turn

Nina Ogot weaves traditional and contemporary Kenyan sounds with the modern creating a vibrant infectious pop.  Photo | Pool


 

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Nina Ogot weaves traditional and contemporary Kenyans sounds with the modern ones creating a vibrant infectious pop 

I have three albums with the current one Dala released in 2019. I' currently doing a Dala Tour.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.