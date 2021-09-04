Next of kin: Why women list their relatives while men name their spouses

Why women list their relatives while men name their spouses.

  • I haven't had time to mourn my wife properly. I feel as if she betrayed my trust. I had listed her as my next of kin in all my transactions. Yet I was nowhere in her plans

I could contest, but I also want peace for my children. I am afraid a court battle might cast their mother as selfish or show me off as a greedy husband and father

Over the past three months, Nelson Kaimba has been struck by grief and dilemma. The 48-year-old lost his wife in May in a road accident. After her burial at their family home in Kitui County, Nelson was informed by his mother-in-law that his wife had left a will behind. "I was taken aback. I didn't know she had a secret will," he says. 

