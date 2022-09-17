New coalition of civil societies formed to champion climate justice ahead of COP-27





Civil society groups from Africa and the Arab countries have formed a united front against climate injustice ahead of the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27).

On Thursday, the group launched the COP27 Coalition and said it was time for developing countries to demand a reset of climate negotiations which have traditionally sidelined their needs.

At the centre of their demands is a call on governments to support independent, free, and diverse media, civil society and political life to efficiently address the climate crisis.

They also condemned the unlawful killings of human rights defenders, journalists and critics of states and corporations.

COP27 global climate talks will take place in Egypt this November and the coalition invited civil society groups around the world to join them in demanding an urgent response from governments and leaders to climate and other multiple linked crises.

"The COP27 Coalition is a space for Africans to take back control of our collective future. Civil society representing hundreds of organisations and millions of people across the continent are stepping up to show what an Africa that puts communities and well-being at the centre of its priorities could look like,” said Mr Mohamed Adow, the director of a Kenya-based think tank- Power Shift Africa.

Apart from a just transition to renewable energy, the group also wants African governments to prioritise public health, food sovereignty, agroecology and decent living conditions.

"For far too long, Africa has been controlled by outside interests – a resource pool for extraction and export, and a dumping ground for the practices and technologies no longer wanted elsewhere," Mr Adow said.

The coalition called on citizens all over the world to join in a decentralised Global Day of Action on Saturday, November 12, during the COP, organised in cities and towns across the globe, and to help mobilise millions of people under a call for climate justice and bring movements together to build what they termed real power for systems change.

Mr Omar Elmawi, Coordinator, Stop EACOP Coalition, said: “Africa needs to be a little selfish and think about itself. We have faced myriad levels of colonialism, our resources are exploited each waking day for the benefit of wealthier nations as the resulting impacts to lives and livelihoods are left behind.”

The group also urged civil societies to organise people’s forums, from wherever they are in the world, during the COP, to pressure governments into acting against the climate crisis.

They further urged developing countries to implement alternative models of development that move away from Northern models of economic growth, which they termed a failure and they blamed for the many crises, including the climate crisis, today.

“The upcoming COP27 in Egypt is a time for Africa and African interest to rise, a time for a community-led renewable energy revolution, real climate reparations for the crisis affecting all Africans when we have done little to nothing to cause it," said Mr Elmawi while asking historical emitters to own up to their mistakes and deliver a COP that finds solutions.

The team also raised concerns about Africa and other developing countries becoming the dumping grounds for “false solutions” like geo-engineering. They linked these “false solutions” to corporations who see the climate crisis as a way of profiteering, and which have devastating consequences for frontline communities like Africans.

350.org’s Africa Regional Campaigner Charity Migwi said that with COP27 being held in Africa, it should be an opportunity to spur the continent's renewable energy in a just manner.